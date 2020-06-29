Sharjah: Sharjah Police in coordination with Sharjah Municipality has launched a campaign against abandoning cars.
Lieutenant Colonel Hamd Bin Qasmul, deputy director of the Community Police Department at Sharjah Police, said the campaign will focus on cars left unattended for long periods of time, do not have number plates or have been parked in prohibited locations. A total of 419 cars were confiscated.
Municipality inspectors tow away abandoned vehicles parked in sandy and isolated areas or places that block traffic in residential and industrial areas.
Lt.Col. Bin Qasmul said inspectors will give car owners a grace period — 48 hours — to remove their vehicles from a particular location to avoid any fines.
“But the cars will be confiscated after the completion of the grace period or if the owner fails to respond to the warning and notification of authorities,” he added.
The impounded cars will be taken either to Sharjah Municipality’s confiscation area or to the police confiscation zone.