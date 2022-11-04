Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-2023 will officially open its doors to visitors on November 18, the festival’s organising committee has announced.
The Festival, which is held every year in Al Wathba, will include over 4,000 events in its new edition, in addition to 750 major public performances and activities over 120 days. The Festival will be held this year under the theme of uniting civilisations, and will run until March 18, 2023.
In a statement, the organising committee said the Festival will continue to highlight Emirati heritage, spreading awareness of its values and traditions among community members.
Among its many performances, the Festival will see the Union Parade, National Day celebrations, New Year’s celebrations, as well as Global Parade, and Al Wathba Custom Show.
Since its inception, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has been keen to pass on the intellectual and cultural heritage of the UAE, demonstrate the richness of its traditions, and highlight its diversity.