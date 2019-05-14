Filipino expats cast their vote on the first day of overseas elections in the UAE on Saturday. 13th April 2019. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Filipinos turned up in huge numbers here to vote in the mid-term elections.

The Philippine embassy reported that 15,806 voted in Abu Dhabi from April 13 to May 13, 2019.

This reflects 14.48 per cent of the total number of registered voters. The figure, however, shows a 373.66 percent jump in voter turnout compared to the 2013 midterm election figures for Abu Dhabi, when only 3,337 voted.

As of early morning of May 14, the following are the top 12 candidates for senators in Abu Dhabi and the votes garnered.

1. DELA ROSA, BATO - 12,510

2. GO, BONG GO - 11,901

3. ONG, DOC WILLIE - 11,458

4. MARCOS, IMEE - 11,348

5. CAYETANO, PIA - 10,829

6. VILLAR, CYNTHIA - 9,654

7. TOLENTINO, FRANCIS - 8,754

8. CHONG, GLENN - 7,277

9. GADON, LARRY - 6,830

10. ANGARA, EDGARDO SONNY - 6,764

11. PIMENTEL, KOKO - 5,944