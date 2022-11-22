Sharjah: Details of the second edition of the Sharjah Events Festival, which will run for four days from December 8 to 11, 2022 from 4 pm to 10 pm at the Al Majaz Theatre has been announced.
On the first day of the conference, attendees will be given an overview of Sharjah's entire 2023 events schedule, the Sharjah Events website of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced.
Young Emirati talents will be showcased at the Sharjah Events Festival's second edition, which will feature performances and special projects by aspiring artists.
A wide variety of sports, musical events, activities, and classic and contemporary stage productions will be featured the Sharjah Festival of Events' family-friendly schedule.
More than 35 government, semi-government, and private entities and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah will take part in the festival's events, which are held on interactive platforms and include a wide range of entertainment options and free workshops for festival-goers.
Starting at 8pm on Saturday, December 10, festival-goers can watch Tariq Al-Arabi and his children, who bring back fond memories of their youth and the "Spacetoon" generation.