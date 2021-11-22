Ajman: Ajman Police General Command has honoured 23 motorists who followed the traffic rules in the emirate without committing any traffic violation during the entire year.
The move is as part of a series of awareness initiatives implemented by the Ajman Police General Command to raise awareness and motivate the public about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and avoiding traffic violations.
Golden Points
The annual ‘Golden Points’ initiative aims to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal to enhance road security.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, honoured 23 motorists who benefited from Golden Points. He appreciated the motorists for their sense of responsibility through safe driving and their commitment to traffic laws in the emirate of Ajman, which in turn supports the police’s efforts to enhance road security.
The motorists expressed their thanks to Ajman Police and their happiness with the honour, stressing that the initiative is a strong incentive that encouraged them to abide by traffic rules and avoid traffic violations and accidents.