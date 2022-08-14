Dubai: As many as 22 people shared the Dh1 million prize - securing Dh45,455 each - in the latest weekly Mahzooz (Lucky) draw on Saturday.
The draw’s operator EWINGS on Sunday also said that, in total, 1,227 participants took home Dh1,720,700 in prize money, including 1,202 winners who received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draws saw three participants share Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Faizal and Ebrahim from India, and Faisal from Pakistan.
Overall, Mahzooz has so far awarded over Dh260 million to over 180,000 winners.
The top prize of Dh10 million for matching all five numbers is also up for grabs every week.
In August, participants may win an extra 1kg gold as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. The additional draw will be held on September 3, 2022.