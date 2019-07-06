Three people in hospital; rescued were aged between two months and 47 years

Abu Dhabi: As many as 21 people were rescued by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence when a fire broke out in their villa in the capital, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Saturday. Three people were transferred to the hospital as they had inhaled smoke.

Those rescued were aged between two months and 47 years.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a villa, which was divided into nine housing units in the Al Mushrif area.

The villa was inhabited by families of different nationalities.

Lt. Col. Salem Hashim Al Habashi, Director of Operations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, said three cases were transferred to the hospital by the Abu Dhabi Police Department as they had inhaled a lot of smoke.

He urged the public to exercise caution and take all safety and preventive measures in their homes to avoid mishaps.