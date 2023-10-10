Dubai: Dubai is set to host the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, a two-day event that will bring together over 1,800 participants from diverse fields including government officials, CEOs, AI experts, academia, investors, startups, and prominent technology firms.
This significant gathering is scheduled to take place on October 11 and 12, 2023 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.
The event, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), features a robust agenda comprising more than 20 main sessions, keynote speeches, and over 25 private sessions. It will see the active participation of over 70 speakers representing major technology companies, government entities, and international organisations.
This assembly is poised to be a pivotal moment for the global AI community as it delves into cutting-edge discussions and developments in the field of Generative AI.