UAE expresses solidarity with Sudan over Darfur landslide victims

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Sudanese people following the devastating landslide in Darfur, which claimed over a thousand lives and destroyed the village of Tarasin in the mountainous Jebel Marra region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended sympathy to the victims’ families and the people of Sudan, reaffirming that the UAE stands united with them during this tragic time.

