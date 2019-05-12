Car owners who leave their cars parked on streets for long periods will be fined Dh500

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality impounded 1,470 abandoned cars from different areas in the emirate during the first quarter of this year, it was announced on Sunday.

Saeed Bu Raheihma, Head of Operations at the Inspection Department of Sharjah Municipality, said the vehicles were impounded for violations related to exhibiting cars for sale on the streets or leaving vehicles unattended for long periods of time in different locations in Sharjah.

A total of 2,149 violations were recorded and 584 complaints received about abandoned vehicles.

Some seized vehicles, such as trucks, did not have number plates and were parked in prohibited locations, he added.

Car owners who leave their cars parked on the streets for long periods of time will be fined Dh500.

Bu Raheihma said the municipality gives car owners a grace period — 48 to 72 hours — to remove their vehicles from a particular location to avoid any fines.

“But the cars will be confiscated after the completion of the grace period or if the owner fails to respond to the warning and notification of the municipality,” he added.