Role of young people

“Expressions of Human Fraternity” recognises the pivotal role of young people in fostering respect for others and appreciation for differences.

The students’ artistic contributions evoke new perspectives and ideas on how humanity can harness a more peaceful future.

The initiative launched ahead of the fourth annual International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4, 2024, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly as a day to promote peace, harmony, and intercultural dialogue around the world.

Peaceful coexistence

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognises people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness, and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 to mark the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background.

About Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

