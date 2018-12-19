Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, general manager of Al Qasba, said: “This festival represents everything that Al Qasba and Sharjah stand for — arts, entertainment, gastronomy and culture in their most inclusive and diversified forms. Through this unique open-air art fest, we aim to ensure that all forms of creative expression are represented and shared with our community. We welcome everyone to come, have a great time outdoors and contribute to the festival’s success.”