Dubai: Reflection — a 12-day art festival — opens in Sharjah on December 20, Thursday.
Being held at Al Qasba, the festival has much to offer in terms of art, culture and gastronomical treats.
Open from 5 to 10pm daily, the festival presents visitors the best of fashion, food, photography and art showcased by both new and established talent in the UAE. Among those taking part in the festival are Dubai Poetics, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre and Art for All.
Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a planetarium, an image gallery and stargazing sessions for the public, while Nikon is holding free workshops under the ‘Nikon School’ project.
The Maraya Art Centre is organising an exhibition titled The Silence Between Us: Poetry and Light in the Work of Dana Awartani, besides a series of art workshops by artists Tarsila Schubert, Dana Awartani and Azza Al Qubaisi, while Kutob under Maraya Art Centre is hosting 3D African tote bag making, fashion illustration and paper flower making workshops by Mohamed Okasha.
The Sharjah-based literary initiative, Knowledge without Borders (KwB), will hold a series of fun activities; and Atanur Dogan’s International Watercolour Society (IWS)’s artists will deliver live painting demonstrations and masterclasses on December 22, 27, 29 and 30.
Among the other attractions are classical performances by students of the Furat Qaddouri Music Centre, and delightful surprises by the bookstore Kutob.
Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, general manager of Al Qasba, said: “This festival represents everything that Al Qasba and Sharjah stand for — arts, entertainment, gastronomy and culture in their most inclusive and diversified forms. Through this unique open-air art fest, we aim to ensure that all forms of creative expression are represented and shared with our community. We welcome everyone to come, have a great time outdoors and contribute to the festival’s success.”