Ras Al Khaimah: A diverse selection of works from 106 local and international artists went on show at the start of the 12th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival on Friday night.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, asserted that culture and the arts serve as a universal language between nations and peoples, carrying a noble message that enriches communication, reinforces the values of harmony and tolerance, and contributes to the creation of societies built on strong principles.
“Culture and the arts are an integral part of building communities and a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainable development,” Sheikh Saud said on Friday night, as he opened the Festival, organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research.
Taking place at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village under the theme of ‘Movement’, the festival runs until February 29. The event takes place in one of the emirate’s historical sites, Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, which dates to the 17th century. The festival features a variety of artistic events, activities and workshops.
Sheikh Saud said that the festival reflects the emirate’s rich history and heritage and he commended the organisers of the event, praising Ras Al Khaimah Art’s growing status on the UAE’s culture and arts scene.
Sheikh Saud welcomed artists and dignitaries from various countries to the festival, reaffirming Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing the UAE’s standing as a global hub for creative talent by nurturing emerging artists and hosting such events. This commitment stems from a belief that art, in all its forms and disciplines, reflects the status and culture of a society, carrying a message of hope that transcends time and place to inspire future generations, he added.
Sheikh Saud conducted a tour of the festival venue and exhibition space, engaging with several artists about the nature of their work.