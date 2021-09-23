Eight of the 10 winners in the draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The lives of as many as 10 expatriates have changed for the better overnight after winning the second-tier prize of Dh1 million in the 43rd weekly Mahzooz draw. They matched five out of six winning numbers (3, 6, 9, 11, 23 and 43) and bagged Dh100,000 each.

The prize came at a perfect time for 45-year-old Indian expat Sulthan, who was able to save his home from foreclosure. He said: “Mahzooz came as a ray of hope during a really dark time in my life – I almost lost my dream home as I couldn’t afford to pay the mortgage I had back in India.

“Thankfully, luck knocked on my door at the right time (the live draw was held on September 18) and it was the best news for my family,” added Sulthan, who works as a storekeeper in Dubai.

Decent life for family

Filipino expat, Hannibal, 53, who works at an ambulance service in Abu Dhabi, said he will save the winnings to secure a decent life for his family. “As a father of four, I have a big responsibility. I will invest my prize money to grant the best education for my children and to secure a better future for them. After all, they’re all I have in life,” he shared.

Nelson, 44, another Filipino expat residing in Abu Dhabi, also has his family on his mind. The maintenance supervisor said: “I have always dreamt of bringing my family here in the UAE. Thanks to Mahzooz, I can now realise this longstanding dream and reunite with them.”

Bringing his family to the UAE is also the plan of another lucky winner, Jabeer, 43, who works as a foreman in Dubai. The expatriate from India said: “I am still unable to believe that I won Dh100,000 overnight. I’ve always wanted to bring my family here so we can reunite and have some quality time. I’m missing them so much, so I will use the prize money to pay for my family to visit the UAE. They are so thrilled to finally get to see this beautiful country which is my second home.”

Good fortune

Secure a better education for his children, meanwhile, is on the mind of Bahaa, 36, an Abu Dhabi resident from Lebanon works as an estimation manager. He noted: “I have lived in the UAE for 10 years and the country has always brought me good fortune. I feel lucky and blessed. This prize money will help me secure a better education for my children.”

Ulysses, 58, a Filipino expat living in Saudi Arabia, chose his numbers combining the dates of his parents’ birthdays, their death anniversaries and their age when they left him.

He said: “When I chose my Mahzooz numbers for last week, I had a gut feeling that I would be a winner because those numbers were significant in my life. Now that I have won, I’ll cherish these numbers even more.”

Meanwhile, Vimesh, 38, an Indian national who works as a salesperson in an electronics company in Abu Dhabi, commended Mahzooz for its affordable structure. “Mahzooz is a draw that gives everyone the opportunity to change their lives for the better,” he said.