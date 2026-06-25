How this family started over in the UAE after losing their father

This family turned grief to grit, rebuilt their lives through sacrifice, unbreakable bond
Dubai: There are moments in life that divide everything into “before” and “after.” For the Mariano family, that moment came with the passing of their father.
In an instant, the home they knew in the Philippines changed. The laughter grew quieter, the future became uncertain, and responsibility arrived far earlier than expected.
For Ramona Mariano Sotto, the eldest sibling, grief came with a second burden, duty. While others were still learning how to process the loss, she was already making a decision that would define the next chapter of their lives.
She resolved that the family would continue moving forward, no matter how heavy the weight became. She worked tirelessly, made sacrifices, and carried the responsibility of ensuring that her younger brother and sister could still pursue their dreams.
In many families, education is a goal. In the Mariano family, it has become a promise. Ramona has served as the family’s breadwinner, holding on to the belief that loss should not take away opportunity.
Through years of perseverance, that belief has turned into reality. Her brother, Jovito Mariano, has completed a degree in architecture, while her sister, Aiza Mariano, has graduated with a degree in accountancy.
Behind those milestones, however, has been a sister who chose responsibility over ease and a family held together by endurance.
Years later, that same family has found themselves in a different country, the UAE. Each has arrived carrying ambition, but also the invisible weight of the memories they carried from home and the loved ones they had left behind.
Ramona has started her journey in the UAE as a nurse. Through years of dedication and hard work, she has risen through the ranks to become a clinic manager and later the general manager of a clinic and pharmacy in Dubai Healthcare City.
“It was a great accomplishment and I am proud to have been part of its growth and success,” Ramona told Gulf News.
Her husband, Cris Sotto, an architect by profession, has built a career in construction and project management in the UAE. Yet even as he advanced professionally, another dream has remained firmly in his mind.
“I always knew that I wanted to do more and build something of my own,” exclaimed Cris.
Aiza has arrived in the UAE with an accountancy degree but eventually found herself in the jewellery industry. She has learned the business, adapted to its demands, and steadily worked her way up to become a shop manager at a leading jewellery company in Dubai.
“I gained valuable experience in handling people and running a team. However, deep down, I always knew that I wanted to have a business of my own,” recalled Aiza.
Jovito, also an architect, has worked across both design and marketing roles for an international company with operations in the UAE, Singapore, and Korea. His career has been marked by growth and achievement, but it also led him to reflect on what more he could accomplish.
“I wanted to do something more than just design buildings and create marketing strategies for products,” stated Jovito.
When asked about struggle, the family does not begin by talking about work. Instead, they have spoken about absence, about birthdays they could not attend, milestones they watched from afar, and phone calls that had to replace embraces.
“Adjusting to life in a foreign country was not always easy, especially during important occasions and milestones that we could not share with our loved ones in person,” shared the family.
Life in the UAE has also required learning how to belong in a place where nearly everyone came from somewhere else.
The differences in language, culture, and perspectives have been initially overwhelming. Over time, those differences have become valuable lessons.
“We had to learn how to communicate effectively, respect cultural differences, and build positive relationships with people from all walks of life.”
Slowly but surely, what has once felt unfamiliar began to feel like home.
For many people, starting a business is a risk. For them, it has been a continuation of everything they had already overcome together.
“We are siblings, and Cris is our brother-in-law, which gives us a strong foundation of trust, support, and understanding,” explained the family.
Their trust has not been built in boardrooms or business meetings. It has been forged through hardship, strengthened by shared sacrifice, and proven through years of standing by one another when it mattered most.
So when the opportunity arose to build something together, it did not feel like a leap into the unknown. Instead, it has felt like the natural next step in a journey they had already been walking together for years.
The UAE did not just provide them with careers. It has given them the opportunity to begin again, and they have never forgotten that.
As overseas Filipinos, they have understood what it means to long for home, not just for a place, but for a feeling. For them, that feeling has often been connected to food and the memories it brings.
“One of our goals is to bring a piece of the Philippines closer to our fellow kababayans by offering familiar flavours and dishes that remind them of home,” stated the family.
Beyond their business, Afford’aCup, they have also dedicated time to community work through the Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Their involvement has included supporting initiatives that provide meals to Filipinos affected by job loss and participating in cultural events that help preserve and celebrate Filipino heritage.
“Living abroad has taught us to remain resilient, find practical solutions, and help one another during difficult times.”
Their father did not live to see the lives they would build in the UAE. He did not witness the careers, the business, or the achievements that followed.
But his absence has become the force that brought them closer, pushed them further, and reminded them what truly mattered.
“Leaving our families and comfort zones behind is never easy, but it teaches us to become stronger and more adaptable,” they said.
In the end, their family's story is not one of loss. It is a testament to how a family can be tested by tragedy, separated by distance, and still emerge stronger together than ever before.