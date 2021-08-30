Abu Dhabi: National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the UAE would welcome travellers from Oman through its land borders starting September 1. The authority stressed that arrivals would be subject to strict coronavirus protocols.
Along with a negative PCR test result, taken within 48 hours of arrival, visitors will be required to take a rapid test on arrival at the border. The rapid test can be taken without exiting the vehicle, the authority added.
In case of staying in the UAE for 4 or more days, visitors should take a PCR test on the 4th day, and if the stay is for 8 days or more, another test must be taken on the 8th consecutive day after arrival.