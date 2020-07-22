Mohamed Shawky, Hotel Manager, The Meydan Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

What are the special staycation packages that The Meydan Hotel has lined up for guests this season?

To celebrate our hotel reopening, The Meydan Hotel has launched the Lovin Meydan Summer Campaign which includes the following unbeatable getaway offers and activities:

Pool Day Use offer at Dh150 per person consisting of all day access to our Infinity Pool and Food and Beverage credit equivalent to offer price (Dh150). Applicable to bookings on Sundays through Thursdays.

Daycation offer at Dh249 for a family with 2 kids consisting of access to a Grand Superior Room from 9 AM till 6 PM and hotel facilities as well as 25 per cent discount on food and beverage.

Staycation offer at Dh399 consisting of an overnight stay for 2 adults and up to 2 kids with breakfast (In-room Dining or Farriers Restaurant) as well as 25 per cent discount on food and beverage. Guests staying 3 nights save 10 per cent and those staying 5 nights save 15 per cent.

Stay and Dine offer at Dh499 consisting of a staycation for 2 adults and up to 2 kids with breakfast (In-room Dining or Farriers Restaurant) and Dh200 credit fully redeemable towards Food and Beverage.

All these offers and more are available on our website and through direct calls to the hotel. Guests can also live chat with us via WhatsApp at 056 525 4040.

Are there any special offers that guests can avail if they book directly with the hotel, what are these benefits?

Guests booking directly with us can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the next room category and free early check in and late checkout based on availability.

What are the safety precautions that the hotel has in place in keeping with the current health scenario?

The Meydan Hotel understands its responsibility to the community by taking extra measures to ensure the safety of all guests and staff alike and implement the highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene practices. Based on this, we have embarked on an alternative cleaning approach to reinforce the understanding of the ordinary hotel cleansing procedures and add to our already high-level cleaning standards.