Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of the GDRFA in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has welcomed more than 50,000 Mexican visitors over the past two years thanks to its tourist attractions, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said on Wednesday.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of the GDRFA in Dubai, said that the latest cabinet meeting witnessed a pre-entry visa waiver scheme for Mexicans to the UAE meaning they could get visa on arrival, in a step to strengthen the bond between the UAE and other countries.

“The decision was made to enhance the country’s position in the world and to facilitate the entry and exit for citizens of the two countries without pre-entry visa,” said Al Merri. “We have recorded more than 50,000 Mexican tourists and residents in the last two years,” he added.

He praised the visa waiver decision saying it will attract more Mexican visitors to come to the country especially during Expo 2020.