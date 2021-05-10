Dubai: Kuwait on Monday announced the suspension of commercial flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, in its efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media said.
The decision, which was issued by the Kuwaiti government, also bans entry of travellers from the four countries. It excludes cargo flights.
People who are allowed to enter Kuwait from the four countries, must have been in another country for at least 14 days before coming to Kuwait, according to a statement carried out by state news agency (KUNA) said.
Last week, Kuwait barred citizens who have not been vaccinated from travelling aboard from May 22.