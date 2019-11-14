Image Credit:

Travelers in Kuwait will be able to fly directly to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, starting 8 December thanks to a newly established flight route by Jazeera Airways.

Supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the independent airline announced the new direct flights to Al Ain at a travel trade event in Kuwait.

Abu Dhabi has witnessed tremendous growth in tourism from Kuwait over recent years. In 2019, the emirate has registered a 22.3 percent increase in the number of hotel guests from Kuwait during the first half of the year, in addition to hosting over 15,000 Kuwaiti hotel guests within that period with an average length of stay of around 3 days per guest.

Through establishing the new direct routes, DCT Abu Dhabi hopes to encourage travelers from Kuwait to visit the city of Al Ain in a move to boost tourism to the ‘heritage heartland’ of the emirate.

“The launch of the new flight route marks a new chapter in tourism between Kuwait and Abu Dhabi,” said Nabeel M. Al Zarouni, Regional Promotions Manager, Middle East and Africa at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Proximity and strong cultural ties between the UAE and Kuwait make it an important source market for us in Abu Dhabi. We would like to thank Jazeera Airways for their hard work and collaboration over the past months and for selecting Al Ain are their new destination in 2019, and we will be working closely with them in the future to encourage passengers from Kuwait to discover the gem that is Al Ain with the help of these new routes.

“With its stunning views, rich heritage, and breathtaking nature, we see Al Ain as the ideal destination for family-friendly retreats and cultural excursions. Visitors to Al Ain can enjoy nature hikes, sightseeing, visits to some of the world’s oldest architectural wonders, and unique Emirati heritage experiences. Whether it is curious explorers, adventurers, families, or culture enthusiasts, we truly believe that various types of travelers would thoroughly enjoy visiting Al Ain,” Al Zarouni added.

Located approximately 160 kilometers East of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain - the Oasis City - is the emirate’s heritage heartland and one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited settlements. It is home to UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage sites, a wealth of forts, oases, historic buildings and archaeological sites, and is a showcase of the country’s unique heritage and history. Set among mountain heights, lush oases and towering palm plantations, the city also boasts a range of accommodation and conference options.

Visitors to Al Ain can also enjoy a wide array of family-friendly entertainment offerings, such as Wadi Adventure, the Middle East’s first man-made whitewater rafting, kayaking and surfing facility. An all-encompassing watersport attraction, Wadi Adventure is home the world’s longest man-made whitewater channels and the only man-made open beach in the garden city of Al Ain. The city’s robust profile of entertainment attractions also includes Al Ain Zoo, the largest zoo of its kind in the Middle East which hosts over 4,000 animals and 200 species, a vast collection of desert resorts, and Al Ain square, a newly developed urban destination offering living, dining, entertainment, hospitality and wellness choices.

Andrew Ward, Jazeera Airways Vice President-Marketing & Product, said: “We are proud to be operating our second destination in the United Arab Emirates and provide our customers with more choices to explore and enjoy the hidden gems of our region. We are committed at Jazeera Airways to connecting passengers from across our network to new destinations while ensuring we continue to provide them with value fares and a reliable service throughout their journey with our airline. We look forward to flying to Al Ain International Airport with three flights a week starting from December 8.”

Departure flights to Al Ain are set to take off every Sunday, Monday and Friday from Kuwait Airport at 12:05pm local time, while the returning flights will take off from Al Ain at 3:25pm on the same days.