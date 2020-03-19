Duba: UAE has exempted a few categories of passengers from the travel ban as they are still allowed to enter the country.
According to a notice issued by Dubai Airports and obtained by Gulf News, there is a list of people that will be allowed entry into the UAE. They include: UAE nationals, diplomatic passport holder, GCC nationals and airline crew. Transit passengers allowed only at the airport and cannot leave the airport.
The UAE has barred passengers, including the UAE residency permit holder from entering the country for a period of two weeks starting March 19 as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.