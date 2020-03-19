The airline depoys chartered flights from Dubai to Moscow and St. Petersburg

Emirates to deploy special flights to repatriate Russian nationals stranded in the UAE. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates airline has announced operate special flights from Dubai to two Russian cities between March 20 to 29.

The special flights are being deployed to help repatraite Russian citizens stranded in the UAE due to the temporary suspension of flights between the UAE and Russia in the wake of coronavirus spread. The flight operation between Dubai and Russia will remain suspended from March 20 to June 30, 2020.

According to a statement issued by Emirates on Thursday, Emirates will operate selected charter flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg between 20 March and 29 March, 2020, to facilitate the return of travellers whose journeys were disrupted.

Only Russian nationals will be allowed to travel on these special flights from Dubai to Moscow and St. Petersburg and the return Emirates flights will only be open to non-Russian nationals.

Special flight schedule. All timings are local.

Applicable to 20 – 29 March 2020 only

Dubai to Moscow: EK133 departs at 9:15hrs and arrives at 13:45hrs.

Moscow to Dubai: EK134 departs at 17:00hrs and arrives at 23:15hrs.

Applicable to 20 March 2020 only

Dubai to Moscow: EK 131 departs at 16:15hrs and arrives at 20:40hrs.

Moscow to Dubai: EK 132 departs at 23:50hrs and arrives at 6:15hrs.

Applicable to 20 - 25 March and 27 – 29 March 2020, only

Dubai to St. Petersburg: EK 175 departs at 15:30hrs and arrives at 20:45hrs.

St. Petersburg to Dubai: EK 176 departs at 23:25hrs and arrives at 6:35hrs.