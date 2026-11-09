Bali, Lombok and Jakarta: Three Indonesian destinations UAE travellers should explore

Discover Bali’s beauty, Lombok’s beaches and Jakarta’s shopping
Whether you are planning a family holiday, a special getaway or an adventure-filled escape, Indonesia offers plenty of reasons to look beyond the usual beach break. The Southeast Asian country is home to tropical islands, traditional villages, impressive landscapes and lively cities, with Bali, Lombok and Jakarta each offering a different experience.
For UAE residents looking to explore Indonesia, the three destinations can even be combined into one longer holiday. Spend a few days discovering Bali’s cultural attractions and beach clubs, head to Lombok for quieter coastlines and outdoor adventures, then finish in Jakarta with shopping, food and sightseeing.
Here is what to see and do across the three destinations.
Bali is one of Indonesia’s best-known holiday destinations, attracting visitors with its tropical scenery, luxury resorts, wellness retreats and distinctive cultural heritage. But beyond its popular beach clubs and private villas, the island offers plenty of experiences for travellers who want to explore.
Start in Ubud, where green landscapes and traditional Balinese culture take centre stage. Visitors can walk through the Tegalalang rice terraces, explore local art markets, join a traditional cooking class or visit nearby temples. The area is also known for its wellness retreats, yoga studios and spa experiences, making it a popular choice for travellers looking to slow down.
For a beach holiday, Nusa Dua is known for its resort properties, beachfront restaurants and family-friendly atmosphere. Its calmer coastal setting makes it a good option for those who prefer a more relaxed stay.
Uluwatu, meanwhile, offers dramatic cliffs, ocean views and some of the island’s most memorable sunsets. One of its best-known cultural experiences is the Kecak fire dance at Uluwatu Temple, where performers tell a traditional story against a coastal backdrop.
Travellers looking for something more adventurous can visit waterfalls, try white water rafting or arrange a guided excursion to explore the island’s volcanic landscapes.
Food is another reason to explore Bali. Visitors can try Indonesian favourites such as nasi goreng, satay and nasi campur, alongside international restaurants and cafés. Muslim travellers can find halal dining options, particularly in popular tourist areas, although it is worth checking ingredients and certification before ordering.
Just east of Bali, Lombok offers a slower-paced alternative for travellers who want to spend more time surrounded by nature. The island is known for its beaches, traditional Sasak culture, green landscapes and outdoor activities.
One of the biggest attractions is the Gili Islands, a group of three small islands: Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno. Each has a different atmosphere. Gili Trawangan is the liveliest, with restaurants and evening activities, while Gili Meno is quieter and popular with couples. Gili Air offers a balance of relaxed island life, cafés and places to eat.
Visitors can spend their days snorkelling, diving, swimming or cycling around the islands. The surrounding waters are known for coral reefs and marine life, and visitors may have the opportunity to spot sea turtles.
Back on mainland Lombok, Kuta Mandalika is a good base for exploring the island’s southern coastline. Nearby Tanjung Aan is known for its clear water and scenic shoreline, while Selong Belanak is popular with visitors interested in learning to surf.
For a cultural experience, travellers can visit Sade, a traditional Sasak village where they can learn about local architecture, weaving and everyday customs.
Nature lovers can also explore the area around Mount Rinjani. The mountain is a major destination for trekking, although reaching the summit requires preparation and a good level of fitness. Those who prefer a less demanding excursion can visit the nearby Sendang Gile and Tiu Kelep waterfalls or explore the quieter countryside around Tetebatu.
Lombok is also a convenient destination for Muslim travellers, with mosques and halal food options widely available across the island.
After the beaches and natural scenery of Bali and Lombok, Jakarta offers a completely different side of Indonesia. The capital is a busy metropolitan city with shopping destinations, museums, historical attractions and a diverse food scene.
Shopping is a major attraction. Grand Indonesia and Plaza Indonesia are two of the city’s best-known malls, bringing together international fashion brands, restaurants, cafés and entertainment. Visitors can spend hours exploring the stores, enjoying a meal or taking a break from the tropical heat.
For a look at the city’s history, head to Kota Tua, also known as Jakarta’s Old Town. The area features historic buildings, museums and public squares that offer a glimpse into the city’s past. Fatahillah Square is a popular starting point, with the Jakarta History Museum among the attractions nearby.
Another landmark worth visiting is Monas, or the National Monument, which commemorates Indonesia’s independence. Visitors can also explore Istiqlal Mosque, one of Southeast Asia’s largest mosques and an important architectural and religious landmark.
Families looking for entertainment can spend time at Ancol Dreamland, a waterfront recreational area with attractions and activities. For a change of scenery, the Thousand Islands, located off Jakarta’s northern coast, offer opportunities for boat trips, swimming and short island escapes.
Jakarta is also a destination for food lovers. From street-food stalls to restaurants, visitors can try Indonesian dishes such as beef rendang, satay, soto ayam and nasi goreng. Halal food is widely available, making it relatively easy for Muslim visitors to explore the local food scene.
For UAE travellers with around 10 to 14 days to spare, combining Jakarta, Bali and Lombok can make for a varied Indonesian holiday.
One option is to begin in Jakarta with two or three days of shopping, sightseeing and food experiences. Continue to Bali for four or five days to explore its beaches, temples and rice terraces, before finishing in Lombok for a few days of island escapes and outdoor activities.
Domestic flights connect major Indonesian destinations, while travellers can also reach Lombok from Bali by boat. Travel times and connections depend on the route, weather and transport operator, so it is worth arranging transfers in advance.
From cultural discoveries and city experiences to tropical beaches and outdoor adventures, Indonesia offers UAE residents the opportunity to experience three very different destinations in one trip.