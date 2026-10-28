Indonesia: Discover unmatched luxury and privacy across stunning islands

Indonesia’s quieter luxury, from secluded retreats to island adventures and fine dining
There is a special kind of luxury that cannot be measured by stars or price tags. It is the freedom to wake up without an alarm, enjoy breakfast overlooking a tropical paradise, or spend an afternoon surrounded by nature with the people who matter most.
In Indonesia, these moments are part of the journey.
For travellers from the UAE seeking privacy, personalised service, and meaningful experiences, Indonesia offers something truly special. Across its remarkable islands, luxury blends naturally with cultural traditions, breathtaking landscapes, exceptional hospitality, and Muslim-friendly travel experiences.
Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a peaceful wellness retreat, Indonesia invites you to discover luxury on your own terms.
Your Indonesian journey might begin in Jakarta, where a dazzling skyline meets sophisticated hospitality.
Imagine checking into a five-star hotel, enjoying a relaxing spa treatment, exploring luxury shopping destinations, and ending your day with a memorable dinner overlooking the city lights.
Jakarta is also the perfect place to discover Indonesia through its extraordinary flavours.
From beautifully prepared satay and aromatic soto to the comforting taste of nasi goreng and richly spiced rendang, Indonesian cuisine offers a fascinating culinary journey. Premium restaurants and abundant halal dining options make the experience even more inviting for visitors from the UAE.
With private transfers, personalised services, and family-friendly attractions, Jakarta offers metropolitan excitement without compromising comfort.
In Bali, luxury takes on a gentler rhythm.
Picture a secluded private-pool villa surrounded by lush tropical greenery, where mornings begin with fresh air, peaceful views, and the soothing sounds of nature.
Discover Ubud’s wellness retreats, experience traditional Indonesian spa treatments, practise yoga overlooking green valleys, or join a jamu-making workshop to explore Indonesia’s centuries-old herbal traditions.
For adventurous mornings, a guided sunrise walk offers breathtaking scenery and a refreshing connection with nature.
As evening approaches, enjoy a private seaside dining experience or explore Bali’s vibrant café culture.
From romantic hideaways to spacious family villas, Bali offers the perfect combination of privacy, relaxation, and personalised hospitality.
Far away from the crowds, Raja Ampat in Southwest Papua reveals one of Indonesia’s most extraordinary natural treasures.
Imagine sailing across turquoise waters, surrounded by emerald-green limestone islands and spectacular marine landscapes.
At Piaynemo, a breathtaking viewpoint reveals an unforgettable panorama of islands scattered across crystal-clear lagoons. Beneath the surface, Raja Ampat’s extraordinary marine biodiversity makes it a paradise for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.
Choose a private island-hopping excursion, discover colourful coral reefs with an experienced guide, or simply unwind at a secluded island resort.
For couples and families seeking tranquillity, natural beauty, and exclusive experiences, Raja Ampat offers a rare opportunity to reconnect with nature.
Here, the greatest luxury is the beauty of having nowhere else to be.
Imagine watching the sunrise from the deck of a traditional Indonesian phinisi yacht, surrounded by dramatic islands and endless blue waters.
Welcome to Labuan Bajo, the gateway to UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park. A private sailing journey offers an unforgettable combination of adventure, comfort, and exclusivity.
Explore spectacular beaches, snorkel in beautiful waters, hike to Padar Island’s famous viewpoint, or join a ranger-guided excursion to encounter the legendary Komodo dragon, the world’s largest living lizard, found naturally only in Indonesia.
Between adventures, relax aboard your yacht, enjoy freshly prepared meals, and admire unforgettable sunsets.
With tailored itineraries and personalised services, Labuan Bajo transforms island exploration into a memorable luxury escape.
For Muslim travellers, Indonesia offers a growing range of experiences designed around comfort and individual preferences.
Halal dining and prayer facilities are widely accessible in major cities, while suitable meals, prayer arrangements, and privacy preferences can be discussed in advance with selected resorts, guides, and private yacht operators.
From exclusive accommodation to curated family activities, personalised travel arrangements allow couples and multi-generational families to enjoy Indonesia at their preferred pace.
Getting there is convenient, with nonstop Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi and Emirates services from Dubai to Jakarta and Bali. Domestic flights connect travellers to Labuan Bajo, while Raja Ampat can be reached via Sorong and onward boat transfers.
Whether your ideal escape means a peaceful morning in a tropical villa, a private voyage across spectacular islands, or an unforgettable culinary discovery, Indonesia offers a world of possibilities.
Some holidays take you somewhere beautiful. Indonesia gives you moments worth remembering.