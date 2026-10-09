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WhatsApp is changing how videos look on iPhone: Here's what's new

New Liquid Glass video player begins rolling out, but only selected users can try it

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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The changes bring the video player in line with Apple's Liquid Glass interface introduced in iOS 26.
The changes bring the video player in line with Apple's Liquid Glass interface introduced in iOS 26.
AP

Dubai: WhatsApp is giving its video player a new look on iPhones, introducing translucent playback controls inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design.

The update is rolling out to selected beta testers, so most users will have to wait to see the changes.

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According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the redesigned player was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.39.10.70, available through Apple's TestFlight programme.

What's changing?

The most noticeable change is the video progress bar, which now floats at the top of the screen instead of using the older design.

The bar has rounded corners and a translucent background that changes depending on the iPhone's display settings.

In light mode, it appears white with a glass-like effect. In dark mode, the background becomes darker.

WhatsApp is also refreshing the playback controls at the bottom of the screen.

The changes bring the video player in line with Apple's Liquid Glass interface introduced in iOS 26.

Who can get the update?

For now, only some WhatsApp beta testers on iPhone can access the redesigned video player.

Even users on a compatible beta version may not see the changes immediately because WhatsApp is enabling the feature gradually.

WABetaInfo also reports that the refreshed video player is reaching WhatsApp on iPad and Mac.

When will everyone get it?

WhatsApp has not announced a date for the wider release.

The messaging platform has been gradually introducing Liquid Glass elements across its interface, including chat screens, navigation bars and message menus.

The video player is among the remaining sections receiving the new design.

For regular users, the update changes how video playback controls look rather than introducing new video features.

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