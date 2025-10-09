Commenting on the launch, Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The launch of the UAE Space Agency’s digital platform marks a major milestone in our smart transformation journey. The platform places our services at the fingertips of investors and innovators, supporting the nation’s future aspirations while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for space.”

The innovative platform marks a milestone in the UAE’s smart governance journey, offering a unified digital gateway for all space-related services. It enables investors, entrepreneurs, and start-ups to easily access, apply for, and manage space licences and permits through a fully online process.

Abu Dhabi: In a major step towards simplifying government procedures and advancing digital transformation, the UAE Space Agency has officially launched its digital services platform ahead of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and entrepreneurship event, being held from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The system allows users to track applications in real time, ensures faster approvals, and fosters an innovation-friendly environment for space-related investment. It also aligns with the government’s vision to phase out paper-based transactions and build an integrated digital ecosystem.

“This platform will serve as a global model for managing space activities, with the UAE among the first countries worldwide to digitise space licensing,” he said.

He added that the platform embodies the UAE’s drive to eliminate bureaucracy by embracing innovative, paperless solutions that save time, enhance efficiency, and positively impact the national space economy.

During the platform’s testing phase, the first digital licence was granted to Space42, which praised the process for being “smooth, user-friendly, and efficient.” The company said the new system helped it complete the application in record time, allowing its team to focus on innovation aligned with the UAE National Space Strategy 2030.

