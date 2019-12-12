10 most Googled phrases in the UAE Image Credit: GN archives

Dubai: As part of Google’s annual "Year in Search" data of 2019, they shared everything we were googling throughout the year

Here are the top 10 things people searched for in the UAE in 2019:

10. Captain Marvel

Image Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2019

Captain Marvel, the movie came out in March, 2019. The googling had started a few months prior and began to fade away as the year went on, however, Google stats show that people are still looking for her on Google. ‘Captain Marvel,’ was the Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie. It launched with $153 million (Dh561.8 million) in North America and $455 million globally, according to studio estimates on Sunday, making it one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman. Interestingly the highest number of searches came from Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

9. Game of Thrones

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones’. Image Credit: HBO

The show has a pretty steady Google search, but the googling spiked in April then again in May. Makes sense, as the final season of Game of Thrones ran from April through May, and all six episodes were all anyone could talk about on Monday morning. After eight seasons, ’Game of Thrones’ finally drew to a close with a controversial outing that drew mixed reactions from fans of the fantasy epic. The highest Google searches were done in Abu Dhabi.

8. Joker

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." The film was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 movies of the year. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

The Joker was released in the beginning of October. It was one of the most searched words on Google, after breaking box office records, we are guessing due to its controversial depiction of violence. This movie really had two sides divided. From the hysterical levels of overpraise, trolling and general hype that have greeted “Joker,” it only makes sense that it was one of the most Googled words in 2019 in the UAE. Dubai was the Emirate that did the most googling about the Joker, followed by Ajman.

7. Switch

Image Credit: Switch

There’s an app for everything these days. Switch is a career community app for jobs in the Tech industry. The New York Times named Switch one of the best apps for jobs in tech. The app lets you chat and schedule interviews with hiring managers and recruiters from top tech companies. Abu Dhabi were googling Switch the most in the UAE.

6. Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War, which came out in the UAE on April 26, 2019 is set to test the mettle of Earth’s mightiest defenders. Bringing together the events and superheroes, carefully sketched over the last 10 years of the Marvel legacy, is one man and one man alone — Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. He’s a big purple guy who was pummelling our favourite heroes. Sharjah was the emirate Googling Thanos the most, followed by Dubai and Umm Al Quwain.

5. iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Image Credit: Apple

The successor to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 was introduced to the UAE market in mid-September. The dual-camera system, which gives users a whole new perspective when taking photos and video. Everyone was excited and many were googling. People in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain did the most amount of Google searches on the iPhone.

4. Ramadan

Image Credit: Supplied

The googling for Ramadan Spiked on May 5, which was the first day of Ramadan. Ramadan is regarded as the best month of the year for Muslims as it was the month in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, one of the last ten nights of Ramadan. Muslims fast from food and water and have to behave in a modest and happy way. Ramadan is usually announced the night before via moon sighting. As a result, many people are online reading about Ramadan and when the first day of the month will take place. Dubai was the emirate that Googled about Ramadan the most.

3. Amazon UAE

Amazon's new UAE website. Image Credit: Supplied

In May 2019, Amazon officially launches in UAE and replaces Souq.com. About two years after spending over $500 million to acquire Souq, the American e-shopping giant has officially rolled out the local commerce site for customers in the country. With the launch, shoppers in the UAE were able to make online purchases through Amazon. Sharjah was the emirate that did the most Google searches about Amazon UAE.

2. UAE National Day

UAE National Day' is celebrated on December 2 each year in the United Arab Emirates. It marks the day of Union between the six emirates which was followed by the joining of the seventh emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, in 1972, which was the Emirate that Googled the most about the UAE national day, according to Googles’ End of Year report.

1. Bangladesh vs India

India's K.L. Rahul celebrates reaching his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh v India at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on May 28, 2019. Image Credit: AFP