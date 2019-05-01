UAE's e-commerce site will now be known as Amazon.ae; customers can pay cash on delivery

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Starting today, UAE’s Souq.com will now be known as Amazon.ae.

About two years after spending over $500 million to acquire Souq, the American e-shopping giant has officially rolled out the local commerce site for customers in the country, it was announced on Wednesday.

With the launch, shoppers in the UAE can make online purchases through the Amazon app or by visiting the new website, while customers who still use Souq.com will be redirected to the new domain.

Payments can be made in AED using local and international credit cards.They can also choose to pay cash on delivery, which is something previously not experienced by local customers when shopping on the US website.

And for the first time ever, users can opt for Arabic language when browsing the site, making the e-shopping experience more localised.

Customers will have acess to more than 30 million products from local and international businesses. These include products that were previously available on Souq and five million products from Amazon US.

"The thousands of businesses who were selling on Souq are now selling on Amazon.ae. UAE businesses of all sizes can sell their products on Amazon.ae," a statement reads.

Image Credit: Screengrab

“Today marks a proud day for Souq and Amazon, a day that we have been working towards since the two companies came together in 2017,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Cofounder of Souq, Vice President of Amazon MENA.

“Amazon.ae brings together Souq’s local know-how and Amazon’s global expertise, something we believe will be of significant benefit to UAE customers. Our combined team in the region has grown to over 3,600 employees, and each and every one of us is thrilled to invite UAE customers to join us on this journey, where we will continue to grow our product range, ensure great prices, and provide a convenient and safe shopping experience.”

About two years ago, the American online retail giant acquired Souq for $580 million, marking its entry into the Middle East.

The two companies were then initially integrated, allowing shoppers to access Souq.com with their Amazon account credentials.