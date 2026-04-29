If you already know which chats are the messiest, you can go straight to the source. Open Messages, select the conversation and tap the contact or group name at the top of the screen. From there, select Photos to see every image exchanged in that thread, or Links to find files and other attachments. Tap Edit, choose what you want gone and delete. This works especially well for family group chats, work threads and any conversation where someone has a habit of forwarding videos.