This AI can search the web and piece together your life

Clearview tests tool that can find possible addresses, employers, aliases, social accounts
Finding someone's face may soon be just the beginning.
Clearview AI, the controversial facial-recognition company used by law-enforcement agencies, is testing an artificial intelligence tool designed to automatically search the internet and build a much broader picture of a person's life.
Called InquiryIQ, the prototype can take information from a Clearview facial-recognition search and use it to find additional details online, according to WIRED.
Those details include a person's aliases, employers, addresses, social-media accounts and associates.
In effect, work that once required an investigator to jump between search engines, websites, and databases manually could now be done by an AI assistant.
But that possibility is already raising privacy concerns.
Clearview's existing technology allows an investigator to upload a photograph of a person and search for possible matches against the company's enormous database of images collected from the public internet.
InquiryIQ could take the process further.
After a possible identification, the experimental AI assistant can search the web for information connected with that person and organise what it finds for an investigator.
According to WIRED, the system can work with information including names, locations and demographic details and seek connections between different pieces of online information.
That could turn a single photograph into the starting point for a much wider digital investigation.
Automation is what makes the technology powerful — and potentially controversial.
Investigators have long been able to search public websites manually.
An AI agent, however, can perform many of those searches automatically and combine the results much faster.
Privacy experts warn that removing the time and effort traditionally required to investigate someone's online life could dramatically expand surveillance.
There is another problem: accuracy.
AI systems can make mistakes, while information found online can be outdated, misleading or connected to the wrong person.
If an AI incorrectly links two pieces of information, an investigator could be presented with a convincing-looking profile containing inaccurate conclusions.
There is an important caveat.
InquiryIQ is a prototype.
Clearview says the tool is still being tested and has not been released for law-enforcement use.
The company also says the system-generated information would require human verification rather than being automatically treated as fact.
Clearview has described the technology as an “analyst assistant” intended to reduce repetitive online research performed by investigators.
The company argues that automating those steps could also create clearer records of how investigators discovered information.
Critics see the same capability differently.
The concern isn't simply whether information is publicly available online, but how easily technology could collect scattered fragments and turn them into a detailed profile of an individual.
InquiryIQ illustrates a broader change happening as AI agents become capable of performing tasks rather than simply answering questions.
Instead of asking an AI to summarise information already provided to it, an agent can search multiple sources, follow leads and assemble findings on its own.
For investigators, that could mean hours of online research compressed into minutes.
For everyone else, it raises a different question:
How much of your life can an AI reconstruct from what's already publicly available online?