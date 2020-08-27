Samsung launched five products at their virtual Unpacked event this month inlcuding the Tab S7, Watch3 and more. The stars of the show were the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Having been on pre-order for the past two weeks, the device are now available in store across the UAE.
"We’ve had a resounding reception from our discerning customers to the Galaxy Note20 Series launch. During the pre-order period, we’ve seen a 52% increase in pre-orders in the UAE for the Galaxy Note20 Series in comparison to Galaxy Note10 Series pre-orders last year. Across the GCC region (excluding Saudi), the Galaxy Note20 Series registered 40% increase in pre-orders in comparison to Galaxy Note10 Series – out of which, almost 80% of total pre-orders have been towards our Galaxy Note20 5G enabled models" said Osman Albora, Senior Director – Mobile Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics about the performance of the devices during the pre-order period.
Samsung Note 20 – Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available on Samsung.com and all major retailers in three colours, namely Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green. The Note 20 starts at Dh3549 for the 4G version and goes up to Dh3949 for the 5G version fo the device. Both versions come with 256GB of storage.
Samsung Note 20 Ultra – Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available on Samsung.com and all major retailers in three colours, namely Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black. The Note 20 Ultra is priced at Dh4499 and Dh4899 for the 4G 256GB and 512GB version respectively. The 5G versions are prices at Dh4899 and Dh5249 for the 256GB and 512GB versions respectively.
