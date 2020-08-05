The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has finally been revealed! Image Credit: Supplied

Samsung today held its first-ever virtual Unpacked event and launched an ensuite of products today. The company showcased a line-up of products which it believes come at a crucial time when technology has supported our shift to working remotely.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most.”

Samsung today launches an ecosystem of products at its first virtual unpacked event Image Credit: Supplied

Samsung Note 20 Series

Just like last year, this year too we get two Note devices this year namely the Note20 and the Note20 Ultra. While the Note20 sports a Super AMOLED+ 60Hz FHD+ display at 6.7-inches, the Note20 Ultra goes all out with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display at 6.9-inches with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The latter also brings a 25% boost in brightness along with faster 240Hz touch sampling and a curved design as opposed to the flatter look on the Note20.

Side by side, the Note20 is more or less as big as the Note20 Ultra now, which is also a difference if compared to last year. Both smartphones share the Exynos 990 octa-core processor in this region alongside 5G and WiFi-6 connectivity, which is now standard. Being Note devices, enhancements to the S-Pen and its features are also present. But more importantly, with lower latency, up to 80% lower on the Note20 Ultra and up to 40% lower on the Note20. And compared to the Note10+, this difference was immediately noticeable.

The S-Pen gets faster, smoother and easier to use Image Credit: Supplied

The smartphones also come with a range of performance increments, including an AI-based game booster and the world's slimmest vapour chamber to keep the Note20 Ultra as cool as possible but there are a number of refinements with imaging.

The Note 20 Ultra sports a 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide and a 12MP telephoto lens with laser autofocus. Here, Samsung's toned it down with zoom compared to the S20 Ultra, with the Note20 Ultra now capable of 5x optical and 50x Space Zoom. On the other hand, the Note20 goes for the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses with a 64MP wide primary lens. Here, you get 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. There's also a range of video improvements found on the Note series, with 8K video now seeing a 21:9 mode, options for Pro-video and zoom speed control as well as the ability to record audio from specific microphones or via USB/Bluetooth within Pro-video, which could come in handy for a professional use case.

Aside from those main changes, you get your typical Samsung experience. You retain features like Link to Windows and Samsung Dex wireless which definitely boosts productivity for people on the go. There's also a new Ultra-wideband technology to share data amongst devices and Samsung Knox for security.

This year, while the bronze is standard on both, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra offer different colours Image Credit: Supplied

This year, we also see different colors for the Note series, with the Note20 offering grey and green variants and the Note20 Ultra offering Black and White ones. The bronze of course is a common color for both and quite frankly, looks amazing. Inside, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra pack a 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging, which should be able to give you 50% juice in 30 minutes. Now, the Note20 will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage whereas Note20 Ultra buyers will have a choice between either 8GB or 12GB and storage options of 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

For more details on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, click here. If you're considering pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, click here and get your hands on the Buds Live when you get the Note 20 Ultra and on the Buds+ when you get yourself the Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Aiming to build on a largely unsuccesful segment, Samsung today updated the Tab S line-up with the Tab S7 and S7+. Considering our daily needs for video-conferencing, downloads and streaming, the tablet will 5G ready too.

Now available in two sizes, the Tab S7 and S7+ were launched at today's Samsung Unpacked event Image Credit: Supplied

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are said to provide a 'PC-level experience' thanks to a powerful processor, an improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series. For entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature an immersive display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and for users who want even more space to work, play, and create, Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4” Super AMOLED display.

When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet. And with Nearby Share , you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts. You can also use a Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to extend your Samsung PC with Second screen, so you can choose between duplicating and extending your display . Maximize your productivity even further with tools such as Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience.

For a detailed look at the Samsung Tab S7 and S7+, click here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Following up in the Watch series is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3. The Watch3 comes with a slimmed down version of the unique rotating bezel, is built with better materials and is the closest thing to a watch as far as smart watches are concerened.

With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes . The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized . When a potential fall is detected, your location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts . Running Analysis will help you run better, improve form and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption . For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

For more information on the Galaxy Watch3, click here.

. Image Credit: Supplied

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Buds family now has a new member too. The Buds Live come in an extremely unique shape and are aimed to be extremely comfortable to wear. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended.

Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for you to tune in (or out) of the world around you. Get lost in an audiobook without missing the train conductor’s announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Fold now in its second iteration comes with a whole lot of new upgrades and a lot of requested changes Image Credit: Supplied

If the Samsung Z Fold2 shows you one thing, it is that Samsung is listening to its customers. The Foldable smartphone is back in its second iteration and has a whole load of changes which we wanted in the first one.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches , making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

The new Z Fold2 is slimmer, sleeker and feels much better in the hand than its predecessor. The display on the inside is a 120Hz UTG (ultra-thin glass) panel and the front panel now stretches all across the front. Like the Z Flip the Fold2 can stay up at multiple angles too.