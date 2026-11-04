Techie Tonic: What is Shadow AI and why should IT worry?

Shadow AI is not merely an IT problem. It is a leadership issue.
An interesting discussion on Shadow AI, just imagine an employee sitting at their desk, working diligently. Emails are flowing, spreadsheets are multiplying, and somewhere in the corner of the browser, an AI tool is quietly doing its magic.
The employee is happy. Productivity is soaring. The manager is impressed.
There is just one small problem, that “IT does not know the tool exists. Cybersecurity has not approved it. Risk management has not assessed it”. And the auditor, arriving next month, has absolutely no idea the organisation has adopted a new technology, one browser tab at a time.
Welcome to Shadow AI, where innovation has apparently decided that corporate governance is optional. Isn’t that worrying?
For years, organisations worried about Shadow IT, employees using unauthorised applications without informing IT. Then came generative AI, and Shadow IT acquired a very intelligent cousin.
Employees are using AI to summarise documents, write reports, analyse data, generate code, and occasionally make emails sound less like they were written during a caffeine emergency.
Why wait three days for a report when AI can produce a draft in three minutes?
But while the employee celebrates efficiency, confidential information, customer data, intellectual property, and business strategies may be travelling to an external platform.
The employee believes they are improving a paragraph. The organisation may discover that the paragraph contains next quarter's financial results.
And the AI? It is simply following instructions. Nobody told it the information was confidential.
Now multiply that browser tab across 500 employees, 2,000 laptops, and several departments.
Marketing uses one AI platform. Finance has discovered another. Developers are experimenting with coding assistants. HR is improving job descriptions. An executive has subscribed to a premium AI service using a personal credit card.
Meanwhile, IT maintains an official inventory of approved AI applications.
It contains three tools.
The organisation is using 47.
This is not necessarily employee rebellion. Often, people are simply trying to get their jobs done. When approved tools are unavailable, difficult to use, or too slow to procure, employees find alternatives.
The firewall is standing proudly at the perimeter. The data has already taken a taxi to the cloud.
Every auditor eventually asks the question that makes the room suddenly quieter:
"Can you provide a complete inventory of AI tools used across the organisation?"
The CISO looks at IT. IT looks at procurement. Procurement looks at finance. Someone suggests sending a survey.
Three weeks later, the organisation receives 86 responses, 14 application names, and a spreadsheet nobody trusts.
The auditor smiles.
The challenge is not merely identifying AI tools. It is understanding what they access, where information goes, whether data is retained, and who is accountable.
An inventory marked "AI application — approved" is not governance. It is a list with a false sense of security.
The answer is not to ban AI and declare victory. That would be like banning email because someone once sent the wrong attachment.
Organisations need practical governance:
Discover: Identify AI usage across browsers, endpoints, networks, cloud services, and SaaS platforms.
Assess: Evaluate security, privacy, data retention, third-party risks, and regulatory obligations.
Control: Establish approved tools, enterprise accounts, SSO, MFA, DLP, and clear data-sharing restrictions.
Account: Assign business and technical owners, document approvals, and define human oversight.
Educate: Train employees and provide secure AI alternatives that are easy to use.
Monitor: Review AI inventories, exceptions, data exposure, and emerging risks continuously.
The CISO's checklist should be simple and self-explanatory “How many AI tools are unknown? What sensitive data is being shared? Who owns the risk? Can we demonstrate control?”
Shadow AI is not merely an IT problem. It is a leadership issue.
CEOs must enable responsible adoption. CIOs must manage integration. CISOs must protect data and digital trust. CFOs must understand exposure. Boards must demand measurable accountability.
The executive mandate is simple: Discover it. Assess it. Govern it. Enable it.
The boardroom must stop asking, "Have we approved an AI policy?"
It must start asking, "Can we demonstrate that our AI risks are understood, controlled, and owned?"
Because the next cybersecurity incident may not begin with a sophisticated hacker breaching the firewall.
It may begin with an employee clicking "Upload File" on a browser tab nobody knew existed.
And somewhere, that AI is already preparing the incident report.