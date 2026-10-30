Experts say businesses must focus on recovery and continuity, not just preventing attacks
Cybersecurity is no longer just about firewalls, malware, and hackers. In today's world of artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty, misinformation, supply chain dependencies, and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, resilience has become a boardroom priority and a business imperative.
These themes took center stage during a thought-provoking fireside chat titled "Building Resilience in the Age of Mythos: Inside the Mind of a CISO" at Check Point Engage Dubai, where moderator Alex Spokoiny, Chief Security and Trust Officer, Check Point Software led an engaging discussion with Owen Connolly, CISOI, talabat and cybersecurity leaders from across the region, including myself.
The conversation began with a simple but powerful question: What is the Age of Mythos?
As discussed during the session, the term reflects a reality where perception often moves faster than facts. Organizations today are bombarded with headlines about cyber warfare, ransomware, nation-state attacks, AI-powered threats, and digital espionage. While awareness is important, the challenge for business leaders is determining which risks require action and which merely create noise.
A recurring theme throughout the discussion was that resilience is not built through technology alone. It is built through leadership, preparation, and sound decision-making.
Many organizations continue to believe that cybersecurity is primarily a technology challenge. However, every major disruption over the last decade has demonstrated that technology failures are only one part of the equation. What often determines success or failure is how organizations respond under pressure.
When Alex asked what keeps a CISO awake at night, the audience may have expected the answer to be hackers or sophisticated cybercriminals.
Instead, the discussion focused on operational disruption.
Can an organization continue serving customers if critical systems fail? Can employees remain productive if collaboration platforms become unavailable? Can executives make effective decisions during a crisis? Can essential services continue when normal operations are disrupted?
The consensus was clear, as cybersecurity is ultimately a resilience challenge. The attack itself may last hours, but recovery, reputational impact, customer confidence, and business disruption can linger much longer. Successful organizations are not those that avoid every incident but those that recover quickly and continue operating effectively.
The conversation then shifted to what remains the most unpredictable element in cybersecurity, noe other than “people”.
Despite growing investments in security technologies, many breaches still originate from human actions. A single click on a malicious link, a successful social engineering attempt, or a compromised credential can bypass sophisticated technical controls.
With the rise of artificial intelligence, these risks are becoming even more pronounced. Cybercriminals can now create convincing phishing emails, synthetic voices, deepfake videos, and fraudulent executive communications at unprecedented scale.
As highlighted during the discussion, organizations that focus exclusively on technology may find themselves disadvantaged. Those that invest in cyber awareness, digital literacy, and a strong security culture will likely prove more resilient in the long term.
Artificial intelligence was another key topic that generated significant audience interest.
Rather than viewing AI strictly as an opportunity or a threat, the panel agreed that it is both.
AI is helping organizations automate monitoring, improve threat detection, accelerate investigations, and enhance response capabilities. At the same time, it lowers the barriers for attackers by providing tools that can automate reconnaissance, personalize attacks, and execute campaigns with greater sophistication.
The challenge facing organizations is therefore not whether to adopt AI, but how to adopt it responsibly.
Effective governance, ethical implementation, and robust risk management will be essential if businesses are to realize AI's benefits while minimizing its threats.
The discussion also explored how the role of the modern CISO continues to evolve.
A decade ago, cybersecurity was primarily viewed as an IT concern. Today, it has become a business risk discipline requiring expertise in enterprise risk management, geopolitics, regulatory compliance, crisis communications, customer trust, and business strategy.
The question is no longer, "How do we stop every attack?"
Instead, organizations are increasingly asking, "How do we continue delivering value when disruption occurs?"
Perhaps the most important takeaway from the session was directed toward boards and executive teams.
Rather than asking, "Are we secure?" leaders should focus on questions that truly measure resilience:
What are our most critical business services?
How quickly can we recover from disruption?
Which risks are we deliberately accepting?
What dependencies could impact operations?
How prepared are we for a major crisis?
The session concluded with a simple but powerful reflection:
"Resilience is not the ability to avoid storms. It is the ability to continue navigating when the weather changes."
In an age where cyber threats, AI disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, and operational risks increasingly intersect, the modern CISO is evolving from a guardian of systems into a guardian of organizational trust.
The organizations that will thrive in the years ahead will not be those that believe they are immune to disruption. They will be the ones that prepare, adapt, recover, and continuously learn.
That is the true mindset of resilience. And increasingly, it is the defining responsibility of today's CISO.