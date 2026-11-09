When a familiar voice could be a scam: Why digital trust matters

AI-generated voices, fake messages & phishing attacks are changing how people communicate
For generations, people have relied on trusted communication channels to make important decisions. A phone call from a bank manager, a message from a school principal, an email from a company CEO, or an announcement from a government authority carried an assumption of authenticity. Today, that assumption is being challenged like never before.
The rise of phishing, Quishing (short for QR code phishing), vishing, spam, and AI-powered deepfakes is creating a new kind of societal risk, one that targets not technology first, but trust itself.
Every day, cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their ability to imitate legitimate organizations, trusted individuals, and official communication channels. An email that appears to come from a bank may actually be a phishing attempt. A phone call claiming to be from a government department could be a vishing scam. A WhatsApp message may contain a malicious link disguised as an official notification. Even a video or voice recording can now be artificially generated to sound and look remarkably genuine.
The concern is not simply about financial fraud. It is about the gradual erosion of confidence in the communication systems that connect society.
Imagine a parent receiving an urgent message from a school. A customer receives a call from a bank's fraud department. An employee receives instructions from a senior executive to transfer funds. In the past, the communication channel itself often provided reassurance. Today, people increasingly find themselves wondering, "Is this real?"
This uncertainty creates a dangerous environment where genuine messages may be ignored while fraudulent messages receive attention.
However, amid growing concerns, there is an important message for the public, that “trusted communication is not broken. It is evolving, and all parties must adapt together”.
The responsibility does not belong solely to technology teams or cybersecurity professionals. It must be shared among communication authorities, channel owners, brands, organizations, and consumers alike.
Organizations that communicate with the public have a responsibility to strengthen trust. Government entities, schools, banks, healthcare providers, utilities, and businesses must implement stronger verification mechanisms. Digital signatures, secure portals, multifactor authentication, verified sender identities, and official communication policies should become standard practice. Organizations must clearly communicate how legitimate messages are delivered and how suspicious requests should be verified.
Equally important is brand protection, Digital Risk Management and Protection. A successful phishing campaign targeting a well-known organization can cause damage far beyond the immediate victims. Customers may lose confidence in the brand, hesitate to engage with legitimate communications, and question the organization's ability to protect them. As a result, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern; it is a boardroom issue involving reputation, customer trust, regulatory compliance, and business resilience.
Channel owners also have a significant role to play. Email providers, telecommunications operators, messaging platforms, and social media companies must continue investing in technologies that detect impersonation, block fraudulent content, identify manipulated media, and remove malicious accounts. The platforms that enable communication cannot view trust and safety as optional features; they are now a fundamental requirement of the digital economy.
At the same time, organizations must adopt mature digital risk management practices. This means continuously assessing threats across communication channels, monitoring for brand impersonation, detecting fraudulent domains, managing third-party risks, and preparing response plans for misinformation and deepfake incidents. Digital trust has become a measurable business asset that requires ongoing governance and protection.
Consumers, too, must accept a greater level of accountability. In the digital age, every individual is a participant in cybersecurity. Before clicking a link, sharing sensitive information, transferring money, or acting on an unusual request, people must pause and verify. The simple principle of "trust but verify" is becoming an essential life skill.
Cybersecurity awareness should now be viewed in the same way as road safety awareness. Most people are not expected to be security experts, but everyone is expected to recognize obvious risks and exercise reasonable caution. Just as society learned to wear seatbelts and follow traffic signals, society must now learn how to identify digital deception.
The good news is that awareness works. Organizations that regularly educate users, implement verification processes, and encourage reporting of suspicious communications consistently reduce their exposure to cyber threats. Informed individuals remain the strongest defense against manipulation.
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape communications, the challenge ahead is not to fear technology but to use it responsibly. Trust remains one of society's most valuable assets. Protecting it will require collective accountability from those who create messages, those who own and operate communication channels, the brands whose identities are being targeted, and the consumers who receive and act upon information.
The future of communication will not be defined by how convincing deepfakes become. It will be defined by how effectively governments, organizations, technology providers, and citizens work together to protect digital trust. In an era where anyone can be impersonated and any message can be questioned, safeguarding trust, brand reputation, and digital resilience is becoming a shared responsibility for all.
We are in conversation with many experts and vendors in this regard, stay tuned for more updates…