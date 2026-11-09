When a familiar voice could be a scam: Why digital trust matters

Every day, cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their ability to imitate legitimate organizations, trusted individuals, and official communication channels. An email that appears to come from a bank may actually be a phishing attempt. A phone call claiming to be from a government department could be a vishing scam. A WhatsApp message may contain a malicious link disguised as an official notification. Even a video or voice recording can now be artificially generated to sound and look remarkably genuine.