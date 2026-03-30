Techie Tonic: Global cyber threat surge puts supply chains on high alert

The “Electronic Operations Room” represents a major evolution in hybrid warfare, particularly in the Middle East, acting as a loosely structured but highly effective coordination hub, often via platforms like Telegram for state-aligned hacktivist groups. It enables synchronised cyber operations among dozens of groups, marking a shift from basic activities like website defacements to more sophisticated attacks such as DDoS campaigns, credential theft, and targeting critical infrastructure including energy, water, and transport systems. These operations increasingly focus on strategic disruption across regional logistics and infrastructure. Notably, the rise of such coordination lowers the barrier to entry for advanced cyber warfare, as AI tools and publicly available resources empower a broader range of actors. Integrated alongside physical military actions, this model reflects a growing convergence of cyber and kinetic warfare, increasing the speed, scale, and unpredictability of modern conflict.