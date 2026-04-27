The final step, they agreed, is often the most overlooked. “Prove it,” said Jeevan. “Assume things will drift or break. Then verify continuously. Patch vulnerabilities based on exposure, critical, internet-facing issues should be resolved in days, not months. Centralize logging and protect it from tampering. Run exercises that simulate real attack paths, and track remediation with clear ownership and deadlines. That’s how you move from assumption to assurance.”