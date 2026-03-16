Modern conflicts no longer stop at borders, warn women cybersecurity leaders
In International Women’s Day week, as a tribute, we had several discussions with woman cyber leaders, interviewing women leaders in cybersecurity offers a powerful lens through which to examine the digital dimensions of the ongoing geopolitical tension. Female cybersecurity experts bring critical insights into how modern conflicts extend beyond physical battlefields into cyberspace, where cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, and digital espionage increasingly shape geopolitical outcomes.
Their perspectives highlight the growing importance of cyber defense strategies and the need for diverse leadership in protecting national and global digital infrastructure. Women leaders in this field also emphasize that cybersecurity resilience depends on collaboration, ethical responsibility, and inclusive expertise values that are especially relevant during times of geopolitical conflict. By amplifying their voices, such interviews not only shed light on the cyber implications of the current situation but also underscore the vital role women play in shaping the future of global security and technology.
We should admit that some of us are in some complex thoughts about business resilience, as geopolitical tensions increasingly extended beyond traditional battlefields, cyberspace has emerged as a critical arena for both conflict and defense. Governments, corporations, and security teams now find themselves navigating a constant struggle between digital aggression and cyber resilience, as many experts describe as the modern “war and peace” of cyberspace.
Woman Cybersecurity leaders explained that today’s conflicts are no longer confined to physical borders.
“Geopolitical tensions are increasingly mirrored in cyberspace, Cyber operations allow nation-state actors to exert influence, gather intelligence, and disrupt critical systems without crossing physical boundaries.”
Most of the recent intelligence reports highlight the growing sophistication of cyber campaigns linked to state-aligned threat actors. Security researchers monitoring recent activity attributed to state sponsored threat groups have identified expanding malware infrastructure, exploitation techniques, and coordinated intrusion campaigns targeting enterprise networks, government institutions, and critical infrastructure.
According to our woman cybersecurity community, the latest threat advisory compiled by many analysts includes a comprehensive set of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) designed to help organizations detect potential intrusion attempts associated with these campaigns.
The intelligence package contains machine-readable datasets including malware hashes, malicious domains, exploited vulnerabilities, and behavioural detection rules.
They emphasize the operational value of such intelligence.
“Actionable threat intelligence is critical for modern security operations centres, when teams have access to structured IOC feeds, detection rules, and attack mappings, they can move from reactive defense to proactive detection.”
Among the most concerning findings are more than 22 malware file hashes linked to multiple malicious software families. These include destructive wiper malware, information-stealing tools, and operational technology threats capable of targeting industrial control systems.
The malware families referenced include Handala Wiper, WezRat Infostealer, IOCONTROL OT malware, RedAlert mobile malware, and tools associated with the MuddyWater threat group, historically linked to espionage operations against government and private-sector networks.
Woman cyber experts warn that these tools reflect a strategic shift toward long-term access and disruption rather than simple data theft.
Woman cyber experts also mentioned, many Researchers have also identified 14 malicious domains and URLs tied to phishing campaigns, malware distribution networks, and command-and-control (C2) channels used to manage cyber operations.
Additionally, more than a dozen IP addresses have been linked to brute-force attacks and command infrastructure. Some of these systems operate through shared VPN hosting environments, making defensive decisions more complex.
In addition, they explained that modern cyber campaigns rely heavily on distributed infrastructure.
“Some State-linked cyber operators increasingly leverage shared hosting environments and legitimate services; this creates a grey zone for defenders because blocking infrastructure outright can sometimes disrupt legitimate services.”
Another critical finding from most of the intelligence packages is the identification of 27 actively exploited software vulnerabilities (CVEs) affecting widely used enterprise technologies such as VPN gateways, firewalls, collaboration platforms, and application servers.
Security teams are being urged to cross-reference these vulnerabilities with their internal asset inventories to ensure exposed systems are properly patched.
Woman Cyber Leaders warns that organizations often underestimate the importance of vulnerability management.
“Cyber warfare rarely begins with sophisticated zero-day attacks, in many cases, attackers simply exploit known vulnerabilities that organizations have not patched in time.”
Woman Cyber experts collectively mentioned “to support defenders, the intelligence package maps over 40 adversary techniques to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing insight into the full attack lifecycle from initial access and credential harvesting to persistence and data exfiltration.
Security teams also receive 15 Sigma detection rules that can be translated into queries across SIEM and endpoint monitoring platforms.
They highlights the importance of operationalizing this intelligence.
“Detection engineering is becoming just as important as prevention, when organizations convert these rules into SIEM queries and monitoring alerts, they gain the ability to identify suspicious behaviour before major damage occurs.”
Cybersecurity operations centres are encouraged to adopt a layered defense strategy.
Endpoint monitoring
Organizations should ingest malware hashes into endpoint detection and response systems and monitor suspicious drivers, registry persistence entries, abnormal process chains, and unusual file paths.
Network monitoring
Security teams should analyse outbound connections, particularly DNS-over-HTTPS traffic, MQTT communications, and unusual API activity that may be used as covert command channels.
Threat hunting
Security investigators should conduct retrospective log analysis searching for artifacts such as registry keys, mutex values, suspicious scripts, and unusual network patterns.
Vulnerability management
Enterprises should validate patch coverage across internet-facing systems and critical infrastructure platforms.
The challenge of cyber peace
Despite the growing intensity of cyber conflict, these experts emphasize that the ultimate goal of cybersecurity is stability, preventing attacks before they escalate into large-scale disruption.
Woman Cyber Leaders believes the balance between defense and resilience will define the future of cybersecurity.
“Cyber defense is not just about blocking attacks, but It’s about building resilient systems that can detect, respond, and recover quickly.”
As geopolitical tensions increasingly spill into cyberspace, the boundary between national security and corporate cybersecurity is becoming increasingly blurred.
Organizations across industries now find themselves on the frontline of a conflict that unfolds quietly within network logs, system alerts, and threat intelligence feeds.
The lesson, experts say, is clear.
“In the digital era, vigilance is the price of stability”
Because in cyberspace, the war rarely ends, but it simply evolves.
We are in conversations with more woman cyber leaders, stay tuned for more interesting insights.