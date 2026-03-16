Their perspectives highlight the growing importance of cyber defense strategies and the need for diverse leadership in protecting national and global digital infrastructure. Women leaders in this field also emphasize that cybersecurity resilience depends on collaboration, ethical responsibility, and inclusive expertise values that are especially relevant during times of geopolitical conflict. By amplifying their voices, such interviews not only shed light on the cyber implications of the current situation but also underscore the vital role women play in shaping the future of global security and technology.