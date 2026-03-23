Techie Tonic: How modern backup storage architectures are helping organisations reduce costs, mitigate risks, and maintain performance

A Chief Experience Officer's insights on backup, security, and disaster recovery
In an era shaped by geopolitical instability and rising cyber threats, data protection has become a strategic priority rather than a purely technical function. Three cyber leaders, each representing large-scale enterprises operating in high-risk environments, share their perspectives on how modern backup storage architectures are helping organisations reduce costs, mitigate risks, and maintain performance under pressure.
The first CXO, Jeevan Badigari, Associate Director Cybersecurity, ARADA, emphasises the importance of scalability in today’s unpredictable environment. According to him, traditional storage systems often struggle to keep pace with rapid data growth, especially during periods of crisis when digital activity surges.
He explains that modern scale-out architectures have transformed how organisations approach expansion. “Instead of overhauling entire systems, we can now add nodes incrementally,” he notes. “This allows us to increase both storage capacity and performance without downtime, which is critical when operations cannot afford interruption.”
He highlights the efficiency gained by separating system responsibilities across different node types. With some nodes handling data processing and others focused on storage, organisations can optimise workloads more effectively. “This modular approach ensures we maintain consistent performance even under heavy demand,” he adds.
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The second CXO, Mukesh Kumar - Head of Information Security at Retail Group, focuses on financial sustainability, particularly in times when organisations must carefully manage budgets due to external uncertainties. He points out that uncontrolled data growth can quickly drive-up storage costs if not addressed properly.
“Data reduction technologies have been a game changer,” he explains. “By eliminating duplicate data and compressing what remains, we can significantly reduce storage requirements.” He notes that this not only lowers infrastructure costs but also improves backup speeds, allowing organizations to meet tighter recovery objectives.
From his perspective, efficiency is not just about saving money but it’s about enabling smarter resource utilization. “When you reduce the data footprint, you also reduce the strain on networks and systems. That translates into better overall performance and faster decision-making during critical moments,” he says.
The third CXO, Satyanarayana Kojapuram, Information Security & Governance Manager, The Sanad Group, highlights the growing importance of resilience and security, particularly in light of increasing cyber threats and the risk of infrastructure disruption. He stresses that traditional protection methods are no longer sufficient in today’s threat landscape.
“We’ve moved toward distributed data protection models that can withstand multiple failures at once,” he explains. “Even if several components go down, the system can reconstruct the data without loss.” He also points to continuous integrity checks and automated repair mechanisms as essential features for maintaining trust in stored data.
Security, he adds, is equally critical. “Encryption ensures that data is protected both at rest and in transit, while immutability features prevent unauthorized changes. This is especially important in defending against ransomware attacks.”
He further emphasises the importance of isolating backup environments from the operational network. “By maintaining logical or physical separation, often through air-gapped or zero-trust architectures, we can reduce the risk of backup systems being compromised during an attack. This isolation ensures that clean, recoverable data remains available even if the primary environment is breached.”
When it comes to disaster recovery, he underscores the value of efficient remote replication. “By transferring only unique data blocks to secondary locations, we reduce bandwidth usage and ensure faster recovery times. In a crisis, that speed can make all the difference,” he says.
Despite their different priorities, all three CXOs agree on one point that modern backup storage systems must deliver a balance of scalability, efficiency, resilience, and security. As organizations navigate an increasingly uncertain global landscape, investing in robust data protection infrastructure is no longer optional.
Instead, it is a critical component of business continuity, ensuring that, regardless of external challenges, operations can continue, data remains secure, and recovery is always within reach.
Who offer the best solution? Stay tuned for more updates