Sony is allegedly preparing a three-tier hardware strategy
The next-gen gaming horizon is starting to glow, but for PlayStation fans, it feels less like a warm welcome and more like a heatwave aimed squarely at the wallet.
With the PlayStation 6 edging closer on the horizon, players are already bracing for impact in a market shaped by chip shortages, shifting tariffs, and stubborn inflation that have turned the PS5 into something closer to a 'premium lifestyle choice' than an impulse buy. And if you were secretly hoping the PS6 would politely drag PS5 prices down with it… you might want to sit down for this one, because the latest whispers suggest Sony is not in the mood for bargains.
While rumours once circled a 2025 arrival, a widely discussed report from industry leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead points instead to a 2027 launch window. But there's a little twist in the tale. Sony is allegedly preparing a three-tier hardware strategy powered by an AMD chipset codenamed 'Canis,' swapping the traditional one-box-fits-all approach for a trio of machines aimed at very different kinds of players.
At the top sits the standard PlayStation 6, a device, expected with strong power and potentially flex an equally serious price tag, rumoured anywhere between $699 and a wallet-wincing $999. Then there’s the curveball: a dedicated PS6 handheld, reportedly priced between $499 and $699, designed for players who want console-grade gaming that can escape the living room and follow them into the wild.
And finally, the most comforting rumour of all, the 'PS6 Lite.' This entry-level version could land between $359 and $549, offering a more accessible doorway into next-gen gaming… though likely with a few corners shaved off in power, storage, and bragging rights.
Even with a 'Lite' option in the mix, 2027 still feels surprisingly soon for a community that’s only just settled into its PS5 era. The direction of travel is becoming impossible to ignore: bleeding-edge gaming is no longer just about performance, it’s about budgeting for it like a major purchase decision.
If the PS6 is arriving later than expected, it’s because Sony has little reason to speed up the clock.
According to an analyst report by David Gibson of MST Financial, as cited by IGN, Sony Group’s latest quarterly performance is tracking stronger than expected across the board. Gibson projects Q3 sales of around ¥1.8 trillion ($11.7 billion) and operating profit of about ¥160 billion ($1.04 billion). Far from signalling a company preparing for a generational reset, the numbers suggest a business comfortably in stride.
In gaming, the picture is even clearer. Gibson highlights strong first-party releases and steady third-party software sales, keeping Sony’s Game & Network Services segment resilient. He expects results to “beat market expectations,” driven not by hardware upgrades, but by software momentum.
That distinction is central to the PS6 conversation.
When an ecosystem is healthy games are selling, subscriptions are stable, and engagement is at record levels — there is little pressure to rush a new console. Gibson argues Sony now expects the PS5 lifecycle to run significantly longer than previous generations, with a next PlayStation more likely after 2028, and potentially closer to 2029.
That view is reinforced by Sony’s recent behaviour. Rather than winding down the PS5, the company has extended its relevance through targeted price cuts, regional models, seasonal discounts, and a continued push to keep the console accessible well into its fifth year. PS5 user activity, Gibson notes, is hitting all-time highs, shifting Sony’s focus toward retention — keeping players engaged, subscribed, and spending — rather than forcing a hardware transition.
Naturally, that delay sparks debate. Online communities, particularly Reddit, oscillate between impatience and concern: will the PS6 arrive too late, or mark the end of physical discs entirely? Others fear stagnation, arguing that a late-2020s launch risks shipping hardware already behind modern rendering demands.
But that assumes console development is static. In reality, Sony is iterating continuously. PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny has pointed to ongoing work under “Project Amethyst,” a collaboration with AMD focused on machine learning and next-generation rendering. He has described these technologies as still in simulation but intended for future consoles, with Sony’s PS5 Pro PSSR upscaling acting as an early testbed.
This signals a broader shift: the PS6 is likely to be defined less by raw teraflops and more by AI-driven rendering, neural upscaling, and efficiency improvements. Sony is betting on deeper hardware-software integration, not just higher specs, as the true marker of “next gen.”
There are risks. Rising component costs, particularly memory, could push prices higher, while delays may eventually collide with player expectations. But for now, Sony appears comfortable. The PS5 continues to perform strongly, major releases remain impactful, and upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 are expected to extend the current generation’s momentum.
In short, Sony isn’t in a hurry because it doesn’t need to be. The PS5 is still working, financially, structurally, and strategically and the PS6 is increasingly like a timed evolution.