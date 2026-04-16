With the PlayStation 6 edging closer on the horizon, players are already bracing for impact in a market shaped by chip shortages, shifting tariffs, and stubborn inflation that have turned the PS5 into something closer to a 'premium lifestyle choice' than an impulse buy. And if you were secretly hoping the PS6 would politely drag PS5 prices down with it… you might want to sit down for this one, because the latest whispers suggest Sony is not in the mood for bargains.