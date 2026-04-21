Meet John Ternus, 50, new CEO of Apple — as Tim Cook, 65, becomes executive chair

From Macs to the corner office: John Ternus to take Apple helm as Cook becomes chair
Apple has named insider John Ternus as CEO, while Tim Cook is set to become executive chairman, the company announced.
The 50-year-old Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, has played a key role in reigniting sales of products such as Apple's Mac computers, which have gained significant market share in recent years.
"Apple announced that Tim Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors and John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next chief executive officer effective on September 1, 2026," the company announced in a statement.
The transition was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, following a "thoughtful, long-term succession planning process".
Cook will continue in his role as CEO through the summer as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition. As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.
“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook.
Until Monday (April 20), John Ternus was Apple’s senior vice president for hardware engineering.
Cook, who turned 65 on November 1, nears a milestone in one of the most successful stretches in Apple’s history.
“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor," Tim Cook said.
"He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman,” he said.
Since taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook has overseen the launch of Apple Pay, the acquisition of Beats, the debut of Apple Watch and the expansion of Apple TV+, which has produced award-winning films and series.
Apple’s stock has risen roughly 1,800% during his tenure.
Even so, Cook's departure confirms transition reports as Apple has been preparing for an eventual handover for years, though no specific timetable has been set.
The company was said to have a "deep bench" of possible successors, giving it flexibility.
Ternus was seen as a "strong fit" if Apple opts for a tech-driven leader with long experience inside the company.
His profile is similar to Cook’s age when he became CEO. His engineering background comes in handy as Apple wants continuity with a sharper product-and-hardware focus.
As the Cook era at the tech giant enters its final stretch, Ternus is set to take the helm at Apple in September.
As an Apple insider, 50-year-old John Ternus has spent more than two decades inside Apple’s machine, rising from product design to the center of its hardware empire.
He joined the company in 2001 and worked under Jony Ive during Apple’s most influential years, later becoming vice president of hardware engineering.
Ternus took charge of the division that helps shape the iPhone, iPad, Mac and AirPods.
His biggest calling card may be Apple’s shift to in-house silicon.
Ternus played a key role in the transition to the M-series chips, a move that transformed the Mac line with better performance and power efficiency.
That achievement helped cement his reputation as a leader who understands both product design and deep engineering — a combination Apple has long prized.
Colleagues describe him as calm, precise and collaborative, the kind of executive who leads with substance rather than showmanship.
Before Apple, he worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
His career has been built almost entirely on technical mastery, which makes him an unusually natural fit for a company that still sees design and innovation as its core identity.
As Ternus does eventually step into Apple’s top job, he will inherit a company facing a tougher landscape than the one Tim Cook took over in 2011.
Apple is dealing with slower iPhone growth, heavier regulatory pressure, and intense competition in artificial intelligence and mixed reality.
The next chief executive will need to defend Apple’s ecosystem while also finding its next major breakthrough.
That is where Ternus could be both an advantage and a test, tech media pointed out.
Unlike Cook, whose strength was operations and supply-chain discipline, Ternus brings a product-first mindset that could push Apple toward bolder hardware innovation.
But running Apple also requires global vision, investor confidence and the ability to define what comes next for billions of users.
Ternus' rise suggests Apple is preparing not just a successor, but a leader rooted in the company’s own DNA.