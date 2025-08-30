New TikTok features: Send voice messages and share photos in private chats

Enhancement shifts TikTok closer to messaging-heavy platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram
TikTok is rolling out new features to expand its messaging capabilities: users aged 16 and older will soon be able to send voice messages up to 60 seconds long and share up to nine images or videos in both one-on-one and group Direct Messages (DMs).
This enhancement shifts TikTok closer to messaging-heavy platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, positioning it as a space not only for viral content but also for social interaction among friends.
Here’s how the new features will work:
Voice Messaging: Tap and hold the microphone icon to record. Releasing automatically sends the message unless you drag it upward or left to cancel.
Photo & Video Sharing: Choose up to nine files from your camera roll or use TikTok’s camera to capture and share. Media can be edited before sending.
Safety and privacy controls are built into these enhancements. New users can't include images or videos in the initial DM request. For ages 16–17, TikTok auto-blocks nudity via automated detection—and recipients never see such content.
The global rollout is expected in the coming weeks.
