San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to schedule calls in group chats on Android beta.

Beta users will now be able to schedule group calls within their groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Users will be able to choose the call subject and the date for the scheduled call.

The feature will also allow users to select the type of group call -- video or voice.

An event will automatically be added to the group chat, when a call is scheduled.

Group participants who decided to join the call will be alerted 15 minutes before the call starts.

"We think a scheduled group call improves the process of planning and coordinating discussions. Instead of multiple back-and-forth messages to agree on a suitable time, users can decide a certain time that works for everyone," the report said.

The feature will also reduce the risk of missed or late calls by making sure that all group members are available.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a new voice chat feature for group conversations on Android beta.

On Wednesday, it was reported the Meta-owned platform was working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

The passkey feature will provide users with an easy way to sign in safely.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users' identity.