The feature will be accessible on all Android, Android Go and KaiOs devices

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: US based search giant Google on Thursday announced a major update for Assistant users in India where one can now make Assistant talk in Hindi by just asking "Ok Google, Hindi bolo or "Talk to me in Hindi.

Besides Hindi and English, users will also be able to find content in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam.

The new update comes to the Google Assistant a day after Amazon announced that Alexa will support Hindi and Hinglish conversations.

"For many Indians, voice is increasingly becoming their preferred way to search, and today Hindi has become the second-most used Assistant language globally -- after English," Manuel Bronstein, Vice President, Product Management, Google said in a statement.

Google also introduced a refreshed design for Google Search in India that will highlight queries in local languages.