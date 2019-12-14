Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new large-display smartphone which folds in half in the middle like Moto Razr, protecting the screen as a result.

China's National Intellectual Property Administration website shows it's granted Xiaomi's new foldable design patent, which was filed in August.

Unlike the Moto Razr, Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone patent shows a pop-up selfie camera, LetsGoDigital reported recently.

It is not Xiaomi's first foldable design. Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.

According to the patent, this foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have a really thin bezels and no display notch. The patent seems to have been submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week.