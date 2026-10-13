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Fitbit Edge launched: Replaceable battery with 7-day life, ECG for $180

Google's latest tracker adds ECG, precision GPS, health coaching and brighter OLED display

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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From left: Fitbit Air, Fitbit Edge and Pixel Watch.
From left: Fitbit Air, Fitbit Edge and Pixel Watch.
Google

Dubai: Google has unveiled the Fitbit Edge, a new $179.99 fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and a replaceable battery to extend its lifespan.

The Edge sits between Google’s screenless Fitbit Air and its more advanced Pixel Watch range, combining a slim fitness-band design with a Hybrid OLED display and expanded health and workout features.

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Google says the screen provides 46 per cent more viewing area than its previous fitness trackers and is designed to remain readable in direct sunlight.

A physical side button has also returned, allowing users to control workouts without relying entirely on the touchscreen.

More than 100 workouts

The Fitbit Edge can automatically recognise and categorise up to 100 types of exercise and lets users start more than 50 workout modes directly from the device.

Built-in GPS tracks routes without a connected phone, while an altimeter records elevation changes.

Health sensors include continuous heart-rate monitoring, skin-temperature tracking and an ECG app for heart-rhythm assessments.

Google is also introducing Health Guardian features that track changes in measurements, including blood pressure and insulin-resistance trends. The company stresses that these are intended for general wellness rather than medical diagnosis, and availability varies by country.

Its Google Health Coach can provide personalised fitness and wellness guidance, although some functions require a Google Health Premium subscription.

First repairable Fitbit tracker

Google describes the Edge as its first repairable fitness tracker.

Its internal modular design includes a replaceable battery, a departure from the sealed construction common to many wearable devices.

Battery life is rated at up to seven days, while five minutes of charging can provide up to a day’s use under Google’s testing conditions.

The device is water-resistant to 50 metres and will be offered in four finishes.

A Stephen Curry Special Edition will also be available for $219.99.

The Fitbit Edge is available for pre-order in supported markets and will reach stores on October 27. Google lists availability in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The UAE is not included in the current official launch-market list, and local pricing has not been announced.

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