Huawei unveils wearable tech for cardiovascular health at MEA Innovation Talks

Huawei Watch D3 brings advanced blood pressure monitoring into everyday life
UAE: Huawei held its MEA Tech Innovation Talks conference in Dubai at Grand Plaza Movenpick today. The conference, highlighting the brand’s innovations across the wearables and smartphone segments, has featured several researchers and experts from the healthcare and technology sectors.
Held on the sidelines of the ISH-ECS 2026 annual conference, where Huawei unveiled the new Huawei Watch D3 medical-grade blood pressure monitoring smartwatch, the conference focused on wearable-based cardiovascular health management technology and early diabetes risk identification.
As a major international gathering dedicated to hypertension, ISH-ECS 2026, taking place in Dubai from 22 to 25 October 2026, brings together leading organisations and experts from around the world to discuss the latest research and developments in hypertension prevention and management.
Showcasing its newly launched Huawei Watch D3 at the conference, Huawei, which is also a member of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), was a notable presence. International experts presented findings from their research using Huawei Watch D Series wearable blood pressure monitors, highlighting the potential of wearable technology to support blood pressure monitoring and management.
Underpinning Huawei’s innovations is a sustained commitment to long-term research and development. In 2025 alone, the company invested $28.62 billion in R&D, equivalent to 21.8 per cent of its annual revenue. To support further research in the study of hypertension, Huawei has established the Wearable Blood Pressure Technology Innovation Fund in collaboration with ISH.
Attended by representatives from several major media networks and technology experts based in the UAE, the event provided deeper insights into innovations developed by Huawei Health research labs worldwide, as well as the company’s extensive global health research collaborations.
The presentations highlighted three key areas of progress in wearable-based health management, namely blood pressure monitoring, coronary heart disease risk research, and diabetes risk assessment.
Experts participating in the conference spoke about the potential of wearable technology to transform cardiovascular health management by making blood pressure monitoring more seamless and accessible. Professor Jiguang Wang, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Shanghai Institute of Hypertension, noted that the Huawei Watch D3 could point towards a future in which blood pressure monitoring is integrated more naturally into everyday life.
"Innovations like Minimally Disruptive ABPM and environmental monitoring reminder by Huawei Watch D3 may be inspiring for shaping a new direction on how future blood pressure management is automated and seamlessly embedded into daily life, via wearable devices," he stated.
Professor George Stergiou, President of the International Society of Hypertension, described the Huawei Watch D3 as a novel, reliable wearable device that provides insights into blood pressure profiles and patterns. He also noted that the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the ISH encourage the clinical use of validated wrist-cuff blood pressure monitors, while calling for further research into their implementation in clinical practice.
The discussions also explored the broader potential of wearable technology in advancing preventive and personalised healthcare. Professor Datin Yook-Chin Chia, Professor and Senior Consultant at Sunway University, Malaysia, emphasised that reducing disruption and the number of required measurements could make comprehensive ABPM more practical for patients.
Professor Maryam Al Saeed of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences commented, "Dubai Health and Huawei are collaborating on a clinical research initiative to evaluate non-invasive wearable technology for earlier diabetes risk, leveraging real-world health data to advance personalised prevention, enable proactive healthcare, and improve long-term health outcomes across diverse populations."
Attendees also had the opportunity to try the blood pressure monitoring capabilities of the Huawei Watch D3 across different scenarios, offering a closer look at how advanced wearable technology can make blood pressure monitoring more convenient and accessible in everyday life.
As part of the brand’s broader innovation focus, Huawei’s latest smartphone innovations were also presented during the conference. Huawei’s leadership in the foldable smartphone market and smartphone camera technology was showcased through recent models.
Edwin You, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei, also spoke about the company’s latest Tau Law technology, which could revolutionise the way microprocessor chips are designed and manufactured. This technology provides a new approach to semiconductor development, shifting the focus from shrinking transistor dimensions to reducing signal propagation delays. Through technologies such as LogicFolding, Tau Law can dramatically improve transistor density and system performance.