Beyond photography, nova 16s Pro combines sophisticated aesthetics with impressive performance. Its ultra-slim 7.1mm body, premium frosted glass finish and aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame create a balance of elegance and durability. The device also features Kunlun Glass with a nanocrystal coating for enhanced drop resistance, a powerful 7,000mAh battery and 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo technology, making it a compelling companion for content creators, travellers and anyone seeking a reliable smartphone for everyday adventures. An intelligent suite of AI editing tools further simplifies content creation, allowing users to enhance and share their photography with ease.

More protection, more confidence with nova 16s

To complement these innovations, Huawei is offering a complimentary Worry-Free Care Package worth up to Dh899 with the nova 16s Series, bringing together nine valuable protection and service benefits designed to make smartphone ownership easier and more reassuring.

The comprehensive package includes one-time screen, back cover, camera and mainboard protection for eligible accidental damage, alongside a one-time complimentary battery replacement if the battery's maximum capacity falls below 85 per cent during the applicable coverage period. Customers also receive two screen protector services per year, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud Storage benefits, free door-to-door courier service and a one-year MEA and APAC regional warranty benefit across eligible markets.

Together, these services address some of the most common concerns associated with smartphone ownership, from accidental drops and damaged components to battery performance and after-sales convenience. By combining advanced device durability with additional protection, Huawei aims to give customers the freedom to capture, create and explore with greater confidence.

HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series: Premium innovation meets everyday peace of mind

Extending the same commitment to its wearable technology, Huawei is introducing a complimentary Worry-Free Care Package worth Dh649 for the HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series, offering five essential protection benefits designed to support active lifestyles and everyday use.

The package complements the impressive capabilities of HUAWEI WATCH 6 Pro, which brings together premium craftsmanship, advanced health monitoring and intelligent fitness experiences. Designed with aerospace-grade titanium alloy or nano-tech ceramic, depending on the model, and protected by spherical sapphire glass, WATCH 6 Pro delivers an elegant yet durable design. Its vibrant AMOLED display reaches up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even under bright outdoor conditions.

At the heart of the WATCH 6 Pro is Huawei's innovative X-TAP health monitoring technology, enabling users to access a comprehensive Health Glance assessment in about 60 seconds. The watch offers insights across multiple health indicators, alongside physical readiness assessments, personalised Health Insights and advanced fitness tracking to help users better understand their wellbeing and daily activity.

For sports enthusiasts, WATCH 6 Pro introduces AI-powered workout analysis and advanced sports modes covering activities such as running, cycling, golf and diving. Its Expedition mode supports outdoor exploration with navigation and backtracking capabilities, while eSIM connectivity enables supported communication features directly from the wrist. The 46mm model also delivers up to 4.5 days of typical battery life in Standard mode, extending to 11 days of light usage in Battery Saver mode, making it a versatile companion for work, fitness and adventure.

Five essential protections for a more worry-free experience

Recognising that smartwatches accompany users through workouts, outdoor adventures and everyday activities, Huawei's WATCH 6 Series Worry-Free Care Package provides additional reassurance against accidental damage and wear-related concerns.