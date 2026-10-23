HUAWEI WATCH D3: The medical-grade blood pressure monitor, shrunk to fit your wrist

WATCH D3 uses an ultra-narrow mechanical airbag for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring
Hypertension is one of the most common diseases in the world. Blood pressure monitoring is necessary to diagnose the condition. Most doctors have to rely on one-time BP readings at the office due to limitations. However, this might not reflect a person’s true blood pressure, as it could be higher or lower due to environmental or emotional changes. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is a more reliable method to diagnose hypertension, as it can detect circadian changes and BP variations throughout the day.
The challenge has been that ABPM devices are unwieldy to carry around and constantly get in your way. Also, they are not usually cheap. All that changes with the HUAWEI WATCH D3, a medical-grade wrist-worn ABPM device that is sleek and functional as a smartwatch. It completely reimagines the conventional aesthetics of medical devices, turning them into a fashion accessory.
ABPM is primarily suitable for three main groups. First, those whose clinic readings are consistently high, but home readings are normal. Second, those whose clinic blood pressure is normal, but who experience dizziness upon waking or palpitations at night. And third, those currently on antihypertensive medication.
The HUAWEI WATCH D3 offers an easy 24-hour ABPM solution. Using an ultra-narrow mechanical airbag, developed using a proprietary full-stack human haemodynamic simulation model, the device rigorously evaluates the impact of airbag structure on vascular pressure to deliver effective and stable pressure with minimal skin contact. The innovative dual-layer airbag structure achieves effective compression and accurate sensing at roughly one-fifth the width of a traditional cuff airbag. With its high-precision sensor, the watch intelligently adapts to multiple scenarios, with measurement algorithms calibrated for different wrist circumference groups to meet measurement needs across various daily life and work activities.
During waking hours, users can choose measurement intervals of 15, 20, 30, 45, or 60 minutes, with support for automatic inflation or manual start. During sleep, the watch automatically performs silent measurements at a default 30-minute interval, causing minimal sleep disturbance and requiring no user action.
One common downside of traditional ABPM devices is that their frequent inflations limit the user experience in daily use and make routine adoption difficult. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 introduces the industry-first Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study. The watch obtains precise readings through four high-precision micro-pump measurements during the day and three at night. For the remaining periods, the PPG sensor continuously collects pulse volume waveforms from small arterial vessels in the dermis, capturing real-time pulse waveform changes to track blood pressure trends. Precision measurements plus trend tracking ensure medical-grade data reliability while substantially reducing the disruption of frequent inflations to daily activities and sleep.
The extent and recovery pattern of blood pressure and heart rate changes during exercise effectively reflect cardiovascular health. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 is the world's first wrist-worn device to pass ISO standards for accurate blood pressure measurement during exercise with elevated heart rates, meeting the medical-grade accuracy requirement of 5±8 mmHg.
Before starting a workout, users can quickly measure their blood pressure on the watch. If the reading is elevated, the watch will suggest avoiding strenuous exercise, helping to prevent exercise-induced cardiovascular risks. Likewise, after completing a workout, if the result is elevated, the watch will intelligently recommend avoiding intense exercise and guide users to gradually adjust their workout plan rather than blindly increasing intensity.
Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 supports comprehensive health management, enhanced with the integration of blood pressure data, allowing users to view long-term trends alongside sleep and activity records. This helps them build healthier daily habits with greater awareness. The watch also supports the Health Community feature, enabling users to check on their family members' health.
For a medical-grade ABPM to be worn throughout the day, the WATCH D3 is incredibly comfortable, with clean lines and a minimalist design. It weighs only 40g without the straps. Exquisite metal detailing, paired with three distinct colour options, caters to your personal style. The display features a 1.92-inch AMOLED screen, with narrower bezels, a 6.4 per cent increase in screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Even under bright outdoor sunlight, the screen remains clearly visible.
With the HUAWEI WATCH D3, medical-grade blood pressure monitoring can be done without compromising comfort, convenience, or style. By bringing advanced ABPM technology into a sleek, everyday wearable, it makes more consistent health monitoring a natural part of daily life.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.