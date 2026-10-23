HUAWEI WATCH D3: The medical-grade blood pressure monitor, shrunk to fit your wrist

Industry-first minimally disruptive ABPM study

One common downside of traditional ABPM devices is that their frequent inflations limit the user experience in daily use and make routine adoption difficult. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 introduces the industry-first Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study. The watch obtains precise readings through four high-precision micro-pump measurements during the day and three at night. For the remaining periods, the PPG sensor continuously collects pulse volume waveforms from small arterial vessels in the dermis, capturing real-time pulse waveform changes to track blood pressure trends. Precision measurements plus trend tracking ensure medical-grade data reliability while substantially reducing the disruption of frequent inflations to daily activities and sleep.

Pre- and post-exercise measurements

The extent and recovery pattern of blood pressure and heart rate changes during exercise effectively reflect cardiovascular health. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 is the world's first wrist-worn device to pass ISO standards for accurate blood pressure measurement during exercise with elevated heart rates, meeting the medical-grade accuracy requirement of 5±8 mmHg.

Before starting a workout, users can quickly measure their blood pressure on the watch. If the reading is elevated, the watch will suggest avoiding strenuous exercise, helping to prevent exercise-induced cardiovascular risks. Likewise, after completing a workout, if the result is elevated, the watch will intelligently recommend avoiding intense exercise and guide users to gradually adjust their workout plan rather than blindly increasing intensity.

Comprehensive intelligent health management

Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 supports comprehensive health management, enhanced with the integration of blood pressure data, allowing users to view long-term trends alongside sleep and activity records. This helps them build healthier daily habits with greater awareness. The watch also supports the Health Community feature, enabling users to check on their family members' health.

Stay healthy in style

For a medical-grade ABPM to be worn throughout the day, the WATCH D3 is incredibly comfortable, with clean lines and a minimalist design. It weighs only 40g without the straps. Exquisite metal detailing, paired with three distinct colour options, caters to your personal style. The display features a 1.92-inch AMOLED screen, with narrower bezels, a 6.4 per cent increase in screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Even under bright outdoor sunlight, the screen remains clearly visible.

With the HUAWEI WATCH D3, medical-grade blood pressure monitoring can be done without compromising comfort, convenience, or style. By bringing advanced ABPM technology into a sleek, everyday wearable, it makes more consistent health monitoring a natural part of daily life.