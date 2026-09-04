Huawei targets heart and diabetes risk detection with new Watch GT 7 series

For cyclists, the new features include route planning for climbs, slope alerts and sharp-turn warnings. AI-powered cycling insights are expected to be added through an over-the-air software update. The Huawei Watch GT 7 will be available in 46mm and 41mm versions and comes with the new EasyCross strap. The Huawei Watch GT7 Pro features a nano-tech ceramic bezel and titanium alloy middle frame, adding to the premium positioning of the range.