Huawei targets heart and diabetes risk detection with new Watch GT 7 series

New devices combine health monitoring, sports performance and AI features
Munich: Huawei has placed health monitoring at the centre of its latest smartwatch push, unveiling the Huawei Watch GT 7 series with new capabilities aimed at helping users identify potential risks linked to coronary heart disease and diabetes.
The company announced the new wearable at its Chase the Wild global product launch in Munich, where it also introduced a broader portfolio spanning tablets, smartphones and audio devices.
The Watch GT 7 series represents Huawei’s latest attempt to broaden the role of smartwatches from fitness trackers into devices capable of delivering more detailed health and performance insights. An upgraded Health Insights platform adds Physical Readiness scoring and smart health analysis, designed to turn data collected by the watch into more actionable wellness recommendations. Huawei has also expanded the watch’s sports capabilities, introducing what it describes as industry-first wrist-based turn detection and G-Force detection.
For cyclists, the new features include route planning for climbs, slope alerts and sharp-turn warnings. AI-powered cycling insights are expected to be added through an over-the-air software update. The Huawei Watch GT 7 will be available in 46mm and 41mm versions and comes with the new EasyCross strap. The Huawei Watch GT7 Pro features a nano-tech ceramic bezel and titanium alloy middle frame, adding to the premium positioning of the range.
The company also unveiled the Huawei Watch 6 series, marking its return to the European market after a one-year hiatus. The flagship smartwatch combines advanced workout modes with AI-powered workout analysis and supports independent calling, navigation and payment functions. Huawei has further upgraded the watch’s Health Glance, Health Insights and Healthy Living features as it seeks to make health management more proactive. Another health-focused launch was the Huawei Watch D3, a next-generation blood pressure monitoring device.
It supports blood pressure measurements before and after exercise, as well as smart measurement reminders, giving users additional tools for tracking blood pressure over time.
Beyond wearables, Huawei introduced the MatePad Pro 12-inch, a flagship tablet measuring 4.7mm thick and weighing 454 grams. It features a 12-inch flexible OLED PaperMatte display, alongside AI-enabled speech-to-text conversion, handwriting enhancement and stylus air gestures. The company also unveiled the FreeBuds Neo series of audio products and the nova 16s series of smartphones, with the latter focused on portrait photography.
The event also marked the global opening of Huawei’s GoPaint contest, which this year introduces an Easy Creation category aimed at encouraging wider participation in digital art.The launches reflect Huawei’s broader strategy of building an interconnected consumer technology ecosystem spanning health, sport, productivity, communication and entertainment. For the smartwatch business, the focus on health could prove particularly significant as competition in the wearables market shifts from basic activity tracking towards more sophisticated personal health and fitness insights.